Ewan McGregor Confirms Obi-Wan Kenobi Show Episode Count

Ewan McGregor has confirmed exactly how many episodes his upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series will have.

After years of speculation that he could return to the role of the retired Jedi master, the fan favorite officially revealed he was coming back to the Star Wars universe at D23 in August. And now, in a new interview with Men’s Journal, the Scottish actor spilled the beans that the show, which will be released exclusively on Disney Plus, will last for six hour-long episodes.

This fits with the model used for all of Disney Plus’ upcoming big-budget miniseries, which appear to consist of either six or eight outings. The Mandalorian, the first ever live-action Star Wars TV show, will have eight when it drops on the streaming service next month, while a few of the Marvel shows, such as WandaVision, The Falcon and Winter Soldier and Loki, will share the Obi-Wan series’ six episode length.

Relive The Final Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Trailer With These Glorious Screenshots 1 of 35

Click to skip



































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Unlike The Mandalorian, which we know is being planned as an ongoing production, it’s currently unclear whether there could be multiple seasons of the still-untitled Kenobi show in store for us. Presumably, it all depends on the success of the first season and if and when they can get the ever-busy McGregor back for more. Lucasfilm no doubt have a ton of content planned for D+, though, so it’s possible it’ll just be a one-off treat for fans.

From what we know so far, the series will take place eight years after the end of Revenge of the Sith, which saw Obi-Wan Kenobi hand the baby Luke Skywalker over to his aunt and uncle on Tatooine and remain behind on the planet to watch over him. It seems likely Joel Edgerton will return as well as Uncle Lars, with a young Luke also likely to turn up in a minor role. Shooting is due to begin next summer, but no release date has been set as of yet.