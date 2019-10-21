Star Wars Prequel Actor Teases A Return In Obi-Wan TV Series

This past August, it was at last officially confirmed that Ewan McGregor was reprising Obi-Wan Kenobi for his own Disney Plus TV series. Set in the years between the prequels and the Original Trilogy, the show has the opportunity to bring back a few key players from the saga in order to bridge the gap between the two and now, one actor who once played someone very close to Luke Skywalker has teased their return.

Joel Edgerton has become a much bigger star since he made a cameo as Owen Lars in 2006’s Revenge of the Sith, but he’s not ruling out a comeback as Luke’s uncle in the Obi-Wan series. In fact, while speaking to Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast, Edgerton seemed to all but confirm it, though he was careful of actually spelling it out.

“There is a very real possibility,” Edgerton revealed, before clearly checking himself to not give the game away. “There’s potentially an assassin on a rooftop just outside the window if I say the wrong thing. I’d love to say all sorts of things. I’m just not going to.”

It’s easy to see how Uncle Owen could fit into the narrative of the Kenobi show. When we last saw the Jedi hermit, he’d given Luke to his relatives and was settling in for a reclusive existence on Tatooine as a distant guardian for the boy. As we know “Ben” continued this task until A New Hope, it stands to reason that Lars will put in an appearance as Kenobi watches over the future Chosen One. WGTC has also heard that an infant Luke will show up, too.

Other characters reported to appear in the Obi-Wan Kenobi vehicle include Darth Maul, Vader and Qui-Gon Jinn. Filming, meanwhile, will kick off in 2020 but a release date has yet to be handed out. Once we learn more, though, we’ll be sure to let you know.