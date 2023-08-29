‘Obliterated’ Netflix series: Release date, cast, and more

We’ve got a few more months of pre-planned content to enjoy before an inevitable dry spell — brought on by the WGA and SAG strikes — leave us to rewatch old favorites as we await some long-awaited changes in Hollywood.

Before the scarcity hits, however, we’ve got a few months worth of already-completed releases to enjoy. Near the tail end of the current release spate is Obliterated, an upcoming thriller headed to Netflix later this year. The incoming action series has all the makings of a genre favorite — unless, of course, it instead joins far too many of its fellows in becoming yet another Netflix flop.

What is Obliterated about?

Image via Netflix

Obliterated follows a team of skilled agents from various high-profile agencies around the country as they set out on a vital mission. They’re tasked with stopping a deadly terrorist network from destroying Las Vegas, pulling on years of experience from some of the most elite branches of the U.S. armed forces.

At least, that’s how the series bills itself at first. But that bomb the team is sent to defuse is actually a decoy, and their subsequent night of celebration puts them in a tough spot. Violently hungover and with a fresh deadly threat on their hands, the skilled team is forced to track down the real threat under the worst kind of circumstances. The premise sounds far more amusing than many of the action attempts Netflix has put out over the last few years, which may just be Obliterated‘s saving grace.

The Obliterated cast

Image via Netflix

You won’t recognize all of the faces appearing in Obliterated, but at least a few of the show’s stars are familiar to most audiences. Millennials will likely recognize Nick Zano best from his years on What I Like About You, but a far more recent Zano can also be enjoyed in Legends of Tomorrow.

He’s appearing in Obliterated alongside Teen Wolf‘s Shelley Hennig, B Positive‘s Terrence Terrell, and C. Thomas Howell of Red Dawn and The Amazing Spider-Man fame. They’re joined by The Walking Dead‘s Paola Lázaro, Shrinking‘s Alyson Gorske, Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Eugene Kim, and relative newcomer Kimi Rutledge.

Obliterated release date

Image via Netflix

Viewers still have a bit of a wait before Obliterated hits the small screen, but the series will be upon us in no time. Its slated to land on Netflix in just a few months, arriving just in time for subscribers to hunker down for a weekend binge-sesh. The series lands on the streaming platform on Nov. 30, 2023, delivering eight episodes for action fans to enjoy.