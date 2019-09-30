Official Synopsis For Arrow’s Season 8 Premiere Finally Arrives

After a lengthy summer hiatus, most of our favorite Arrowverse shows will return next week, those being Supergirl, The Flash and Black Lightning, with the series premiere of Batwoman preceding them all. In a cruel twist of fate, we’ll be forced to wait an additional week for Arrow‘s eighth and final season to kickoff. Legends of Tomorrow, meanwhile, won’t arrive to the party until January of 2020.

With us being a stone’s throw away from showtime though, the network has finally coughed up the official synopsis for the premiere episode, “Starling City.” So, without further delay, here it is:

SEASON PREMIERE – While trying to decipher The Monitor’s (guest star LaMonica Garrett) mission, Oliver (Stephen Amell) returns to Starling City where he encounters familiar faces. Meanwhile, Mia (Katherine McNamara) and William’s (Ben Lewis) team clash with a new foe. James Bamford directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Marc Guggenheim (#801). Original airdate 10/15/2019.

Though that doesn’t reveal too much about Oliver Queen’s new quest, the description once again reaffirms how the Emerald Archer will assist the Monitor ahead of “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” However, I want to find out more about how our hero is simply venturing back to “Starling City” when it’s been called “Star City” for the past few years. The intrigue surrounding the new season is reaching critical mass, and I can’t wait to learn the details for myself.

The other takeaway from the synopsis is what’s stated regarding Mia and William’s adventures in 2040. My best educated guess places their “new foe” as John Diggle Jr. As the latest trailer showed us, he’s the Deathstroke of tomorrow, so he’ll most definitely be a thorn in the side of Ollie’s kids.

Arrow returns with new episodes on Tuesday, October 15th on The CW.