Final Arrow Season 8 Trailer Teases Oliver’s Sacrifice

With the Emerald Archer’s return just weeks away, The CW has released the latest trailer for Arrow season 8 and the 90-second teaser gives us a glimpse at the many returning faces, team-ups and twists to come in what promises to be an exciting final season of the show that kicked off the Arrowverse in the first place.

What’s more, the trailer further teases the apparent incoming death of Oliver Queen. In last year’s crossover “Elseworlds,” the hero made an unseen deal with the Monitor to save his friends’ lives, and in the season 7 finale we learned this was at the forfeit of his own life. Now, it’s looking like the Green Arrow will fall in this December’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

“The only way that this is bearable for me is if I am certain my sacrifice, my death, will protect the people I love,” Oliver says, presumably to Mar-Novu, in a voiceover. Stephen Amell’s vigilante also is heard to warn that “a crisis is coming.” Diggle follows that up with: “We’re facing the destruction of pretty much everything.” So, expect the lead-in to “Crisis” to play an all-important role in the season.

First Photos From Arrow Season 8 Tease Ollie's Final Adventure 1 of 5

But season 8 will also serve as something of a victory lap for the show. In the above trailer, we get a look at several familiar characters not seen on the series for a while. Thea Queen, Tommy Merlyn, Katana….the list goes on. Each episode is set to pay homage to a different previous season, too.

Judging by a perplexing promo photo, the premiere of Arrow season 8 appears to drop Oliver into a different reality where not only are both his mother Moira Queen and his enemy Malcolm Merlyn alive, but they’re also married! Be sure to catch it on Sunday, October 6th on The CW.