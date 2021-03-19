Ryan Murphy Reveals Official Title For American Horror Story Season 10

American Horror Story has been on a hot streak for a decade now, so not getting a season in 2020 due to COVID-19 was disappointing. Fortunately, it’s shaping up to return with a bang with its tenth run later this year and, after several teasers, we’ve finally got our official title.

Showrunner Ryan Murphy just dropped a new video on social media (see below) that teased a few elements of the upcoming season and confirmed its title as American Horror Story: Double Feature. Promising stuff. But how does that tie into what we already know about the show?

Well, Murphy has been hinting at what’s coming in the tenth season since early 2020 when he posted an image showing a woman’s hands clawing their way up a beach with the caption: “Things are beginning to wash up on shore.” This was followed up later in the year with another teaser poster of a woman with needle-sharp teeth, a bone-white complexion and blood red lips.

All that, in combination with the shoot taking place in Provincetown, Massachusetts (famed for being the landing site of the Mayflower) and a working title of Pilgrim means Murphy is almost certainly bringing back some kind of ancient evil from the early days of the USA to wreak havoc on modern holidaymakers, and you can check out his latest teaser below:

Thankfully, most of the American Horror Show regulars are returning for this new outing, including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter and Angelica Ross. One eye-catching new addition, meanwhile, is Macauley Culkin, whose role Murphy has described as “insane.” Bring it on!

No word yet on a release date, though the show has traditionally premiered in September and October, so I expect American Horror Story: Double Feature to land around then.