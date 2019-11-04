When the producers behind Arrow said Oliver Queen would be replaying his greatest hits during the eighth and final season, they weren’t kidding around. So far, we’ve seen generous tribute paid to seasons 1 and 3, with more nods to the past undoubtedly out of the way.

That being said, it only makes sense that Ollie and the gang head back to Russia in a matter of weeks. After all, his history with the Bratva is crucial to his background, not to mention how season 5’s flashback segments were largely set in that particular country.

Having reiterated that, here’s what’s set to go down in “Prochnost”:

DON’T LET YOUR PAST DEFINE YOU – Upon learning the key to oppose The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett), Oliver (Stephen Amell) and team return to Russia on a mission to gather the necessary materials. Diggle (David Ramsey) reunites with a figure from his past. Laura Belsey directed the episode written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes (#805). Original airdate 11/19/2019.

Interestingly enough, the description initially released by the network saw Connor Hawke being mentioned in place of John Diggle. For your reading pleasure, here’s the original:

DON’T LET YOUR PAST DEFINE YOU – Upon learning the key to oppose The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett), Oliver (Stephen Amell) and team return to Russia on a mission to gather the necessary materials. Connor (Joseph David-Jones) reunites with a figure from his past. Laura Belsey directed the episode written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes (#805). Original airdate 11/19/2019.

My best guess is that the error was just a typo, though it’d make sense we see more of Connor – provided the outcome of “Present Tense,” that is. Theories are already circulating saying the figure from the past is Carly Diggle, former wife to John’s late brother, who also briefly became his girlfriend at one point. That’s one thread from the show’s earlier years we haven’t seen picked up on, so I’ll definitely take it into consideration.

Arrow airs on Tuesday nights on The CW, with “Prochnost” scheduled for November 19th.