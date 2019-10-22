At the time of this writing, I’ve viewed only the first episode of Arrow‘s eighth season. In addition to having kind things to say about it, my theory of Oliver Queen journeying the multiverse at the behest of the Monitor has been proven true. Still, it appears as though not each installment will take place in parallel universes.

Take episode 8×04, “Present Tense,” for instance. Based on what we’ve been permitted to see concerning that one, Ollie will fight alongside the usual members of Team Arrow for what may or may not be a standard mission. I say that because, believe it or not, a new Deathstroke is in town.

Before you get ahead of yourself by saying John Diggle Jr. is being discussed, I must stress how we’re talking about a Deathstroke other than Slade Wilson running around present-day Star City. And though this masked mercenary isn’t pictured in the gallery below, you will at least see the Monitor himself sharing yet another scene with the Emerald Archer.

As you browse the slideshow, I’ll provide assurance that your eyes aren’t deceiving you. Yes, that’s Echo Kellum returning. But as you can plainly see, he’s looking a bit different than he did when we last met him. I’m not ready to throw my hypothesis saying Curtis Holt’s the new Deathstroke out the window just yet, but you never really know what sort of twists these producers will toss at us.

For more info on this adventure, be sure to check out the official synopsis:

ECHO KELLUM GUEST STARS — When a mysterious new Deathstroke appears in Star City, Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Team Arrow insist on taking down this villain themselves. Meanwhile reeling from the loss of one of their own, the future Team Arrow figures out a new way to try and stop JJ. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Oscar Balderrama & Jeane Wong (#804).

Arrow airs on Tuesday nights on The CW, with “Present Tense” scheduled for November 5th.