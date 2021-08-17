One Of Five Pulled It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia Episodes Returns To Hulu

There’s no denying that It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia has managed to have some extremely over-the-top jokes over the years, but a few were just too much for Hulu. Back in June 2020, five separate episodes of the show were pulled from the streaming service due to their usage of blackface, brownface and/or yellowface.

However, the third episode of its fourth season, “America’s Next Top Paddy’s Billboard Model Contest,” has been quietly added back into the Hulu lineup. The episode features a side plot with the character Dee attempting to produce viral videos for the pub featuring characters ranging offensive stereotypes from a drunken Irishwoman to a buck-toothed Asian named “Taiwan Tammy,” which was originally enough to have it removed.

The other pulled episodes, “Dee Reynolds: Shaping America’s Youth,” “The Gang Recycles Their Trash,” “The Gang Makes Lethal Weapon 6,” and “Dee Day,” are still unavailable to stream on Hulu but are available by purchasing their respective seasons on YouTube. “Dee Day” was notably also removed from the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 14 DVD release, which means it may not be released on any other platform ever again.

There is currently no word on why this episode was returned to the platform.