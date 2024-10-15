One of Jenn Tran’s ex-boyfriends is all aboard for ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ and the Bachelor Nation beauties are already packing their bags

Since he called his mom upon his untimely exit from The Bachelorette season 21, it is impossible to not love 31-year-old Spencer Conley. Working as a pet portrait entrepreneur in Dallas, Texas, the Bachelor Nation fan favorite loves traveling, running, and playing Catan with his friends, proving to be serious #HusbandMaterial. Now all he’s missing is someone to share his favorite pastimes with…

Recommended Videos

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO “THEY SAID WHAT!?” OUR NEWSLETTER ON THE DUMBEST HEADLINES IN POLITICS THIS WEEK

For those who are unfamiliar with Spencer’s Bachelorette journey, he and leading lady Jenn Tran instantaneously hit it off, riding a helicopter along the coast of Victoria and seeing the Twelve Apostles on a to-die-for one-on-one date. As the season progressed, Spencer lost some screen time AND lost his spark with the leading lady, failing to receive a rose at the end of episode 6 (just shy of the coveted hometown dates).

Nevertheless, Spencer is still on the lookout for his perfect match, and he is not opposed to her being from the Bachelor franchise. In a recent Instagram Q&A, the 31-year-old admitted that he would be open to Bachelor In Paradise, which will return for its highly-anticipated 10th season this summer. Keep scrolling to see what he had to say…

For those who are unfamiliar, Bachelor in Paradise brings individuals from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette together on the shores of Sayulita, Mexico, trying to find love within Bachelor Nation for the second (or third, or fourth) time in a Love Island-esque format. At the rose ceremonies, individuals couple up with one another, and those who fail to find themselves in a couple are eliminated. In the end, the remaining pairs can go their separate ways, leave in a relationship, or even get engaged on the beach.

Believe it of not, the success rate for Paradise is surprisingly high, with Noah and Abigail Erb (formerly Heringer) even getting married earlier this month. How wild is that?

When asked in an Instagram Q&A if he would be open to Bachelor In Paradise, Spencer sang like a bird:

“My time on The Bachelorette was such a life changing experience that I wouldn’t take back for anything. That being said, the reason I was there was to meet my person and I obviously came up short in that regard. If I was still single and I had the opportunity to go to Paradise, I can’t think of a better place to meet my forever than a beach in Mexico.”

He then added he already has some potential girlfriends in mind, telling his followers that “there are some really awesome women that have been a part of this franchise that I would love the opportunity to get to know better.”

In the same Instagram Q&A, Spencer also gushed about how obsessed he is with the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette. “I have LOVED this season of The Golden Bachelorette, and I love how Joan Vassos has carried herself this season,” he wrote, prior to delving into the details:

“It’s so interesting to see how differently the whole experience is approached by an awesome group of men who have so much more life experience than me. The men this season have given me hope that my mom will meet someone who is up to my standards for her.”

He then added that he would love to pull a Matt James or a Kelsey Anderson and have his mother on the next season of The Golden Bachelor, arguing that “the men on Joan’s season are top tier.” Spencer, we could not agree more!

Nevertheless, it sounds like Spencer is all in on the Bachelor franchise, and we cannot wait to see where things go from here. For all of the updates, we will be keeping up with the Texas native on social media until further notice…

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy