One of the most successful comedy podcasts ever is about to come to its explosive climax

Following seven years, the unbelievably successful comedy podcast My Dad Wrote a Porno is set for an imminent climax with just a handful of episodes left to air.

Trendsetting for comedy podcasts since it debuted in 2015, My Dad Wrote a Porno was the perfect handshake between absurdity and an almost true-crime-like way of tackling its incredible premise. Host Jamie Morton is joined by friends James Cooper and Alice Levine, each week they uncover a new layer to the pie of Morton’s father and his erotic novel series.

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, with the trio confirming the show would end in 2022 with a two-part, Harry Potter-style finale. Writing on their official Instagram account, Morton said it was time for them to go, but teased a big end to the beloved series and the character of Belinda.

“We have some news. All bad porn must come to an end. This show has been an absolute dream to make and has surpassed all of our expectations and we couldn’t have done it without you, the Belinkers. Thank you for everything! Whilst this is the end of the podcast, it is not the end of Belinda.”

The impact of My Dad Wrote a Porno can’t be oversold, with it surpassing just fame in their local Britain, but spreading across the Atlantic like a bad case of chlamydia. Seeing an HBO special in 2019, it’s possibly the most impactful comedy podcast of the 2010s.

The titular dad “Rocky Flintstone” will be making an exclusive appearance in the series’ final episodes, with him finally set to answer and explain what on Earth was going on with the Belinda Blinked erotic novel series.

My Dad Wrote a Porno‘s finale will drop over a three-week period. Part one will air on Nov. 28, the second part on Dec. 5, and then the interview with Rocky Flintstone on Dec. 12.