Heads up Nancy Drews, your favorite fictional podcast trio is back in the first trailer for Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building season two. And this time Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steven Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short) are trying to prove their innocence on the pod and reveal the truth about the latest true crime.

According to TV journalist Jason Lynch the trailer for the new season was revealed at a Disney upfront on Tuesday, picking up where season one left off.

ICYMI: police found Mabel, Charles and Oliver standing over Oscar’s body (Aaron Dominguez) in season one’s finale. In the season two trailer, the trio are interrogated by local police officers. They then find pieces of “evidence” linked to Oscar’s murder planted in their appartments.

To quote Cardi B: that’s suspicious, that’s weird.

So Mabel and co investigate, breaking into their neighbors’ apartments and finding a secret passage in the complex.

“We’re getting the hang of this,” Charles tells the others.

“Absolutely. You can tell it’s our second season,” Oliver replies.

Charles’ bassoonist-turned-murderer ex-girlfriend Jan (Amy Ryan) makes an appearance in prison, as does the gang’s former podcast sponsor and neighbour Teddy (Nathan Lane) who also killed Tim Kono (Julian Cihi).

The trailer also gives us our first look at guest stars Amy Schumer and Cara Delevingne. It’s unclear what Schumer’s role will be in the new season, but Delevingne reportedly plays Alice, Mabel’s new love interest. Selena Gomez playing a bisexual icon? We absolutely love to see it.

Only Murders in the Building season two premieres on Hulu on June 28. Fans speculated ageless king Paul Rudd could appear in the new season after he was spotted hanging out with the cast on set.