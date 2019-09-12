Original Gargoyles TV Series Heading To Disney Plus

Disney Plus is set to launch in almost exactly two months, and even if you aren’t the most diehard House of Mouse fan, there’s still plenty to look forward to.

The Mandalorian is sure to resonate with Star Wars fans all over and we’re also excited about the live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp, which is looking to strike a chord with fans of older movies. Speaking of nostalgia, it seems like the company has plans to add every single film from the so-called “Disney Vault” as well, with a few alterations being made to some of the more… dated ones (here’s looking at you, Dumbo).

However, things aren’t quite so clear as to what TV shows are coming to the platform. As you’re probably aware, the House of Mouse has produced dozens upon dozens of series over the past few decades, so it’s not likely that every single one is going to be made available for streaming. However, fans of the ’90s animated Gargoyles show will be happy to hear that it apparently made the cut, according to ComicBook.com.

Needless to say, if you never got the chance to check it out in the first place, you’re in luck. Even though it only lasted three seasons, the show has received acclaim from fans and critics alike and even got a second life in the form of a comic book series. It’s not entirely clear if the franchise will ever be rebooted in the future, but actor Keith David (who voiced Goliath, leader of the Manhattan Clan) certainly seems interested in a revival of sorts.

Personally, we can’t wait to give Gargoyles another watch, and while we don’t think it’s at the top of the priority list when it comes to Disney remakes, we’d certainly be interested to see what form a reimagining would take if the House of Mouse ever decided to do one.