Orlando Jones Blasts American Gods Showrunner For Firing Him

Starz’s American Gods hasn’t had the easiest time in its few short years of existence, despite finding favor with both fans and critics. Hannibal’s Bryan Fuller and Michael Green were initially calling the shots on the series – which adapts Neil Gaiman’s best-selling fantasy novel – but they ultimately walked away from it after only one season due to some creative disagreements with the author. Jesse Alexander then stepped in for season 2 while season 3 will be overseen by former Walking Dead scribe Chic Eglee.

But perhaps the biggest change-up in the cast/crew came earlier today when Orlando Jones, who played Mr. Nancy on the hit show, revealed that he’d been fired. And always one to speak his mind, the actor blasted the aforementioned showrunner for letting him go, saying the following in a fiery Tweet shared this morning:

“[He] thinks Mr. Nancy’s angry, get shit done is the wrong message for black America. That’s right, this white man sits in that decision-making chair. And I’m sure he has many black BFFs who are his advisors and made it clear to him that if they did not get rid of that angry god Mr. Nancy he’d start a Denmark Vesey uprising in this country. I mean, what else could it be?”

American Gods Character Posters Gallery 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As of the time of writing, Eglee has yet to respond to Jones’ comments, and Starz is also keeping quiet on the matter. But already there’s been considerable backlash on Twitter from fans who are furious to see the actor let go. He was one of the best parts of the show, after all, and it certainly won’t be the same without him. In fact, it’ll be interesting to see now what Starz decides to do – stand by their decision to remove Jones or hire him back due to backlash from viewers.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted on that front, but in the meantime, tell us, will you still be tuning in for season 3 of American Gods if it doesn’t star Orlando Jones? Or is the actor’s exit enough to spur your exit as well? Sound off in the usual place with your thoughts.