Home / tv

American Gods Fans Furious That Orlando Jones Has Been Fired

By 1 hour ago
x

American Gods was a big hit when it first premiered, with fans happy that it managed to perfectly capture the spirit of Neil Gaiman’s novel. Of course, it also helped that it had a terrific cast and was one of the most visually appealing and stylish shows on television.

With all that in mind, you’d think that getting a second season off the ground would be pretty easy, but that wasn’t the case. Showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green exited the series after clashing with Gaiman over various creative decisions and Jesse Alexander of Hannibal and Star Trek: Discovery fame took up the reins. And while season 2 wasn’t quite as impressive as the first, it still gave us some very compelling television.

But now, as we head into the third run, it looks like there are going to be even more changes. For one, Alexander is gone and in his place will be Charles ‘Chic’ Eglee, who’s set to call the shots for season 3. Perhaps more notable though is that Orlando Jones, who played Mr. Nancy on the show, has been fired and will not be returning.

That’s the news that shook the internet earlier this morning and obviously, fans are furious about it, taking to Twitter to express their anger. Below, you’ll find just a sampling of what folks are saying, and it isn’t pretty:

American Gods

American Gods Character Posters Gallery
1 of 5
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

We don’t blame the fans for being so upset over this and while Starz has yet to comment on the situation, it’ll be interesting to see what their side of the story is. And if they perhaps backtrack on their decision due to this backlash and decide to rehire Jones.

Mr. Nancy or no Mr. Nancy though, American Gods will still continue to air, with the third season expected to drop at some point in 2020. But tell us, will you be tuning in even without Jones’ involvement, or is this where you end your relationship with the series? Let us know by dropping a comment down below.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...