American Gods Fans Furious That Orlando Jones Has Been Fired

American Gods was a big hit when it first premiered, with fans happy that it managed to perfectly capture the spirit of Neil Gaiman’s novel. Of course, it also helped that it had a terrific cast and was one of the most visually appealing and stylish shows on television.

With all that in mind, you’d think that getting a second season off the ground would be pretty easy, but that wasn’t the case. Showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green exited the series after clashing with Gaiman over various creative decisions and Jesse Alexander of Hannibal and Star Trek: Discovery fame took up the reins. And while season 2 wasn’t quite as impressive as the first, it still gave us some very compelling television.

But now, as we head into the third run, it looks like there are going to be even more changes. For one, Alexander is gone and in his place will be Charles ‘Chic’ Eglee, who’s set to call the shots for season 3. Perhaps more notable though is that Orlando Jones, who played Mr. Nancy on the show, has been fired and will not be returning.

That’s the news that shook the internet earlier this morning and obviously, fans are furious about it, taking to Twitter to express their anger. Below, you’ll find just a sampling of what folks are saying, and it isn’t pretty:

So I was already not going to watch American Gods s3 thanks to them making it clear the dead white bitch is what they think the show is about, but firing Orlando Jones? Nah. I'm definitely out. pic.twitter.com/1PKjkwwIPa — Kyoko M. (@misskyokom) December 14, 2019

American gods already takes 200 years between seasons and fucked up the plot of the book and now fired one of best characters on the show pic.twitter.com/eG0Fd6sgEQ — Your Next Favorite Author 📚 (@BrokenRev) December 14, 2019

This cracka done fucked up. Yeah I’m completely good off American Gods. Mr Nancy was the true got damn shining beacon of that show and to remove him and Orlando who quite frankly did a master class in acting every fucking scene is a travesty. https://t.co/kDXCdJ7012 — Run Boy Run (@BlckBolex) December 14, 2019

I think it's something to be said when everyone is saying Mr. Nancy is the highlight character above your actual main character 😂😂😂😂 #AmericanGods pic.twitter.com/DjJeXEjwHJ — ⊗Holiday Sinatra⊗ (@NewTSage) December 14, 2019

This sucks. Orlando Jones was amazing as Mr. Nancy, he didn't deserve this. He was genuinely one of the best parts of the show. I was already very worried about American Gods season 3, this doesn't help. https://t.co/ASBSDWjn3Y — Vullein (@Vullein) December 14, 2019

I wanna know who EXACTLY was involved in firing Orlando Jones. RIP #AmericanGods, go fuck yrself. In memory of what this awesome show once was… https://t.co/LwinMhvk0Q — PrettyGoodMonsters (@severalmonsters) December 14, 2019

#AmericanGods got rid of Mr. Nancy? Just cancel the show already. pic.twitter.com/g5Z2GyKhA1 — LOVE HAPPY (@_NeKol) December 14, 2019

American Gods is cancelled in mind. It lost it footing all the way losing Fuller and Green. Getting rid of Mr. Nancy is basically a death sentence to that zombie of a production. It’s over pic.twitter.com/7SjTlTSUNN — Jay (@Jay_S_Diaz) December 14, 2019

I think we all know why they let go the God who told it like it was time and again #AmericanGods pic.twitter.com/eMj4ddtJQq — ⊗Holiday Sinatra⊗ (@NewTSage) December 14, 2019

We don’t blame the fans for being so upset over this and while Starz has yet to comment on the situation, it’ll be interesting to see what their side of the story is. And if they perhaps backtrack on their decision due to this backlash and decide to rehire Jones.

Mr. Nancy or no Mr. Nancy though, American Gods will still continue to air, with the third season expected to drop at some point in 2020. But tell us, will you be tuning in even without Jones’ involvement, or is this where you end your relationship with the series? Let us know by dropping a comment down below.