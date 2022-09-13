‘Ozark’ takes home a single Emmy as fans say goodbye to the series

In its final shot at adding more to its Emmys accolades, Ozark received 13 nominations at the 2022 Emmy Awards and while it wasn’t a perfect exit for the show, the Netflix series managed to snag gold once again at the end.

Ozark was up for multiple big awards today, facing off against other hits including Succession, The White Lotus, Euphoria, and more. These nominations came in many categories including all aspects of its cast and filmmaking.

Actress Julia Garner picked up yet another Emmy for her role as Ruth Langmore in the Netflix series. This makes the third award that she has received for work on the show over the years. This was the only award that the show secured for its final season.

Earlier this year Ozark aired the last part of its fourth and final season, bringing the long-running Netflix hit to a dramatic conclusion. Since first airing back in 2018, Ozark has put together a commendable Emmys campaign, scoring 45 nominations in total.

Among these nominations, the show landed three wins with the first coming for its Outstanding Directing back in 2019, as well as Julia Garner picking up the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her work as Ruth Langmore. In 2020 Garner scored her second Emmy again for this role as the series aired its third season.

Ozark was just one of Netflix’s entries into this year’s Emmy Awards with other smash hits including Squid Game and Stranger Things both going head-to-head with the drama series.

Now that it has come to an end, if you are yet to binge through the show, all of Ozark is available to stream on Netflix right now.