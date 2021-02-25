Paramount Plus Will Have A New Star Trek Series Dropping Every Quarter

The Enterprise might be grounded on the big screen, but we’re living in a golden age of Star Trek on TV. We’ve already had three seasons of Discovery, a couple of Short Treks and one apiece for Picard and Lower Decks over the past few years, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. With the launching of Paramount Plus – a revitalized CBS All Access – in March, ViacomCBS is ramping up the franchise even more.

In fact, the studio’s aim is to have a new season of Star Trek dropping every quarter of the year. Paramount unveiled reams of upcoming programming for its streaming platform at the TCA’s winter press tour this Wednesday, including announcing that children’s animated series Prodigy is moving from Nickelodeon to P+, so that every single Trek show can be found in the same place. Along with this bit of news, Paramount also stated their aims to produce at least four seasons a year.

Paramount Plus’ EVP of programming Julie McNamara explained to Variety that the studio is very pleased with the size and scope of the Trek franchise right now, saying:

“Whether there’s a show that comes up that feels additive and we should add that into the mix, or waiting for attrition of another ‘Trek’ show, we feel good about where we are.”

You could easily generate four new seasons a year from just those series mentioned above, but there’s yet more Trek programming to come. Don’t forget that Strange New Worlds, starring Anson Mount’s Captain Pike and Ethan Peck’s Spock, is on the way, too. Plus, EP Alex Kurtzman confirmed to Variety that Michelle Yeoh’s Section 31 spinoff is still cooking, following Yeoh’s exit from Discovery in season 3.

If you’re thinking Paramount is looking to build a Marvel-like shared universe with all these Star Trek shows, then you’d be right. Kurtzman also told Variety that there will be an “interconnectedness” to the various series going forward. It looks like that reported crossover event is a go, then.

