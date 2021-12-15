Filming for Secret Invasion is well and truly underway, and Samuel L. Jackson has shown off his drip in an Instagram post to his followers.

Geotagging the post to Hyde Park in London, the recipient of an Honorary Academy Award in 2021 shared a picture of the shirt he was wearing while on set filming the upcoming Disney Plus series. Tagging the post in Hyde Park is worthy of speculation, whether it’s where the star is staying or the actual location of the series being shot is the main question. Does this hint at the series taking place in London, or is it just where he’s staying, so he can access Pinewood Studios (roughly 20 miles from Hyde Park)?

Samuel L. Jackson definitely has a history of posting fit checks to his followers, and his rather exuberant collection of graphic t-shirts is without a doubt something to behold. The shirt worn in his Monday midday post is from the Japanese manga Afro Samurai, a cult classic series. Jackson starred in two adaptations of the manga, voicing the titular Afro Samurai in the 2007 anime miniseries, and the follow-up television film sequel Afro Samurai: Resurrection in 2009.

As for Secret Invasion, so far we know a few key details. Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos, and Cobie Smulders reprising her role as Maria Hill. The series is being created Mr. Robot’s head scribe Kyle Bradstreet and is an adaptation of the 2008 Marvel crossover comic book storyline of the same name by Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Francis Yu.