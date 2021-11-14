Paul Bettany Reacts To Agatha Spinoff News, Fueling Hopes For More Vision

As part of this Friday’s Disney Plus Day celebrations, Marvel officially announced that Kathryn Hahn’s uber-popular villainess Agatha Harkness is set to get her very own WandaVision series titled Agatha: House of Harkness. That’s pretty much all we know about the project at this stage, but a major Marvel star has reacted to the news on social media, which has led to speculation they could be involved in the show.

Vision himself Paul Bettany shared the unveiled logo for Agatha on Instagram following the announcement, revealing his excitement for it with a simple yet enthusiastic caption: “YESSSSS!!!”

Of course, this could easily just be Bettany expressing his support of his co-star Hahn getting her own vehicle as well as just generally from the point of view of a Marvel fan. However, given how WandaVision ended with the promise of more from the Avengers: Infinity War star in the franchise, Bettany’s post has caused fans to start wondering if he could return in Agatha.

Paul Bettany sharing in the Agatha: House of Harkness hype! 😍 Here’s hoping for a Vision cameo pic.twitter.com/RGF8wBUgOg — Agatha Harkness News (@AgathaHNews) November 13, 2021

Tragically, Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff lost her synthezoid spouse all over again at the end of WV as the Hex disintegrated, but there is another version of Vision still out there. S.W.O.R.D. rebooted Vision’s physical form — known as White Vision — and used him as a weapon against the Scarlet Witch, however the Westview Vision was able to restore White Vision’s memories. Conflicted about his identity, White Vision flew off and was not seen again.

Given that Agatha will surely pick up the loose thread of what happened to Ms. Harkness after the end of WandaVision, it would make sense for it to follow up on this big question mark, too. WV creator Jac Schaeffer is returning as showrunner for this spinoff, which further suggests it’ll function as a sequel.

