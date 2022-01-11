‘Peacemaker’ star wants to see a Bloodsport cameo

Not only has James Gunn confirmed that he’s working on another DCEU series for HBO Max, but the filmmaker openly admitted he’s down for further seasons of Peacemaker, and you’d have to imagine the streaming service will be more than happy to acquiesce to his request.

After all, The Suicide Squad is one of the franchise’s best-reviewed movies, even if it did suffer the ignominy of bombing hard at a pandemic-riddled box office, while the early buzz surrounding John Cena’s solo spinoff is steadily heading through the roof ahead of Friday’s premiere.

No episodic comic book adaptation is complete without a surprise guest or two, and in an interview with ComicBook, star Jennifer Holland admitted she’d love to see Idris Elba’s Bloodsport show up for a cameo appearance somewhere down the line.

“I would say maybe if we could get maybe Idris’ character to come onto the show, that would be pretty awesome. Maybe get back into a little bit of that. I don’t know, man. I would work with any of the actors from The Suicide Squad again, that’s for sure. But I think that anything that the fans want to see I’m pretty into because it’s always fun to see these characters cross over from one project to the next.”

It definitely can’t be ruled out, at least depending on what the lay of the DCEU land looks like by the time Peacemaker draws to a close, and The Suicide Squad left more than enough pieces on the board to ensure another meeting between Christopher Smith and Robert DuBois would make perfect sense within a narrative context.

Elba is a very busy man, though, but it’s become clear almost every member of Gunn’s ensemble would jump at the chance to work with him again.