Pedro Pascal gushes about first time wearing ‘The Mandalorian’ helmet

Since 2019, Pedro Pascal has worked his way into Star Wars fan hearts by playing the best franchise dad on The Mandalorian and just shared more of what it feels like to wear Din Djarin’s iconic and expressionless helmet.

In a recent interview with German magazine Neelix, he answered a question about whether he thought the covering limited him as an actor. He said it did not and if anything, its seamlessness in its fit was a significant moment for him.

“No, not at all. Honestly, the moment when I put on the Mandalorian’s helmet is indescribable,” Pascal told the publication about his initial experience with it. “It sits like a glove, as if it were, like the armor, a part of me. It is not difficult for me to move in it and hardly restricts me. Only my facial expressions suffer a little from the costume.”

It is cool to see the performer identify with the significance his character places on armor and that which the sect which raised him as a foundling in the series also does. Pascal will, of course, be back for the next season of The Mandalorian later this year after appearing in The Book of Boba Fett and will have plenty more opportunities to keep covered.