King of the Hill creator Mike Judge revealed in January that his new production company is working on a revival of the popular animated series, which ran on Fox from 1997 to 2010. The continuation will reportedly pick up 15 years into the future after the original series left off, opening up a whole new world for the characters that fans came to love over the course of 13 seasons.

It’s anybody’s best guess what the Hill family will embody in the year 2022 or beyond. Fans have long since speculated whether Hank would have been a Trump voter, however, the latest debate involves matriarch Peggy Hill.

Peggy, as most are aware, was known for her stubborn wherewithal that occasionally flirted with delusions of grandeur — though, it’s important to note that her character was certainly not a villain of any kind. What made the appeal of King of the Hill so beloved and universally enduring was the very fact that these characters are flawed.

So, when ScreenRant published an op-ed this week titled: “The King Of The Hill Revival Needs To Fix Peggy’s ‘Bad Mom’ Problem,” it went over about as well as can be expected. The following excerpt pointing out Peggy’s apparent “selfishness” and “narcissism” was just one of the arguments the piece makes.

Most single-family animated comedies showcase each family member’s strong personality (the King of the Hill cast of characters is not short on personality), but they also emphasize the support and love each member feels for one another. Peggy’s selfishness at the expense of her young son and niece is polarizing and diminishes her ability to provide viewers an admirable matriarch in King of the Hill. Peggy’s rehabilitated narcissism would strengthen the show’s reboot by nixing her overused toxicity.

Shortly after the piece was published, Twitter personality Mr. Chau weighed in on the discourse in a tweet that quickly went viral, setting off a debate. “Peggy Hill being a pretty bad mom and wife is more progressive than most shows,” he tweeted. However, the tweet was not necessarily a condemnation of the character, as he later followed up in a second tweet.

Peggy Hill being a pretty bad mom and wife is more progressive than most shows — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) March 7, 2022

It’s insane people are mad I said it’s cool that Peggy Hill is allowed to be the wild card in the family. You don’t get many realistically flawed and sometimes disastrous parents on TV, she gets to be an interesting character and funny plot engine, flips a lot of expectations — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) March 8, 2022

Others called out the article directly. MEL Magazine writer Miles Klee pointed out a factual inaccuracy in the first sentence that should have been a flashing red light to anyone proceeding with the rest of the article.

the Peggy Hill take sucks for obvious reasons, but impressive the writer couldn't make it one sentence in without tripping over their shoelaces. the show's critical "problem" didn't start until after it ended?? pic.twitter.com/TDxNPxVoPg — Miles Klee (@MilesKlee) March 7, 2022

Another user correctly added that “telling King of the Hill how to write Peggy Hill has got to be one of the most Peggy Hill things you can do.”

Telling King of the Hill how to write Peggy Hill has got to be one of the most Peggy Hill things you can do lol. https://t.co/nhnJBiHHTB — Tarnished Frajur of Crane (@totallynuanced) March 7, 2022

“I won’t tolerate this attack on ‘Substitute Teacher of the Year’ 3 years running Peggy Hill,” quipped another user.

I won’t tolerate this attack on “Substitute Teacher of the Year” 3 years running Peggy Hill. pic.twitter.com/joToM9nZlv — Mike // Digital Artist (@ThompsonVisual) March 8, 2022

Plenty of others added to the dialogue with thoughtful, reasoned arguments for why Peggy Hill is actually the best character.

Since Peggy Hill is trending, one of the best running jokes in any sitcom is her very confident struggle with the Spanish language. I probably think about her blurting out "Escuchame?!" when she's trying to say "Excuse me!?" at least once a month. Brilliantly written character. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) March 8, 2022

One part of Twitter: "Peggy Hill is a bad mom!"



The other part: "Peggy Hill is a good mom!"



Me: "King of the Hill is filled with characters that have both positive and negative qualities and are imperfect which helped the show remain relevant decades later between generations" — Just_Another_Jon (@Art_of_Jon25) March 8, 2022

Every time there is a Peggy Hill episode of KOTH, my fight or flight instincts activate and it is some of the best television ever written — Chingy “feet takeshi” Nea (@TheGayChingy) March 7, 2022

And many let our patron saint of size 16-and-a-half shoes speak for herself on the subject:

peggy hill rules as is, no need to change her. pic.twitter.com/sBfKthwGqP — Sean (@CaptainToney) March 8, 2022

Remembering when Peggy Hill was mistaken for a Drag Queen and the show touched on gender roles and norms 2 years before Drag Race season 1 premiered. pic.twitter.com/QBL8YHXtCD — Hoosier Experience Designer (@DrewAveryWagne1) March 8, 2022

Oh no. People are on the internet complaining about Peggy Hill again. Meanwhile. Peggy is out there living her best life. pic.twitter.com/laBa6N42DZ — Asherz 🌙 (@itsasherz) March 8, 2022

People are slandering Peggy Hill when she raised Bobby to be body positive? pic.twitter.com/dV5prDkgT3 — Hans Wermhat 👽👾🛸 ✨ #BLM (@ceceett) March 8, 2022

But Twitter user @SatansJacuzzi perhaps put it best, illustrating why Peggy herself would be unbothered by the reason she’s trending.

peggy hill finding out she's trending and not caring why because trending is good pic.twitter.com/sktinMlNcH — 𝙇𝘿 (@SatansJacuzzi) March 8, 2022

You can’t cancel the uncancelable, bitches. We hope Peggy Hill is still living her best life and still hasn’t figured out how to say “excuse me” in Spanish. Our queen probably runs the whole got dang Spanish department at Arlen High by now, and she deserves it all.