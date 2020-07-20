The Internet’s Now Debating Whether Hank Hill Would’ve Voted For Trump

We live in very divisive times following the 2016 presidential election. In a historic upset, Donald Trump won office by winning the electoral college and losing the popular vote. His victory came despite hundreds of polls showing Hillary Clinton would become the nation’s first female president, and things haven’t quite been the same since that fateful day. Love him or hate him, Trump is a force unlike anything the United States has ever dealt with, and he’s changed the political landscape entirely during his first term.

Now, the biggest question remains whether he’ll manage to defeat Democratic nominee Joe Biden in this year’s election. Biden currently leads in the polls by an even wider margin than Clinton did in 2016, and he’s got considerably more support in many states that Trump won. So, things are looking good for Biden as Trump continues to lose support among many who initially voted for him, but as we learned the first time around, the electoral college could still lead to unexpected results.

And while many of us are impatiently waiting to see this year’s presidential election outcome, some people have now taken to Twitter to engage in a very unusual debate. Users have been arguing over whether King of the Hill‘s main character, Hank Hill, would’ve voted for Trump in 2016. No really, this is a topic of conversation.

Hank was a registered Republican on the show and regularly announced his support of traditional values, but he also never quite fit entirely within a conservative box. As a matter of a fact, on various occasions, he was known to support some ideals that would be considered liberal stances in today’s political climate. For instance, he agreed with climate change and showed disappointment in the wall at Mexico’s border. Additionally, he was bothered by George W. Bush’s weak handshake and had immense respect for Democratic Governor Ann Richards.

In any case, below you can find just a sample of what folks are saying online:

anyone who responds to this question with hank hill has outed themselves as never actually watching king of the hill https://t.co/TlNvbfKdPd — Connor Donovan (@kennerdoloman) July 18, 2020

Hank Hill is trending cause people think he'd be a Trump supporter. Quick reminder that Hank was a huge fan of former Gov Ann Richards. That's DEMOCRAT former Gov Ann Richards. pic.twitter.com/fHNk1r0Z6A — James Thornton (@calabim_james) July 19, 2020

idk why people think hank hill would be a trump supporter when this was literally in the first episode pic.twitter.com/DXfs6x4MQO — Morgan 🏳️‍🌈 (@glutenm0rgan) July 19, 2020

I am embarrassed to be weighing on this, but here goes: Hank Hill is obviously not a Trumpist, they share no politics. But he could very well have voted for Trump through intellectual laziness and willful denial, as so many did. Most people don't think about politics very hard! — Todd in the Shadows (@ShadowTodd) July 19, 2020

Do people think Hank Hill would vote for Trump bc he lives in rural America or bc he's a registered Republican? Imo Hank Hill absolutely comes off as a "vote for the party not for the man" Republican. https://t.co/5bcYtUwBZf — confused ravioli dish (@petthekat) July 19, 2020

it's definitely possible that hank hill if he existed in real life would have voted for trump you just have to drop the idea in your mind that voting for someone is a moral stain or makes someone forever irredeemable. my grandfather voted for trump for god's sake — russ le roq (@jacob_posts) July 19, 2020

I will accept no Hank Hill disrespect on my timeline thank you very much FIRST OF ALL, Hank was not a supporter of the border wall pic.twitter.com/UmbbmJXD9n — Ridge (@RidgeRooms) July 19, 2020

While he was a staunch Republican, he would never have stood for Trump's idiocy. He gave up on W for having a weak handshake. He despises boastful people and idiots. Trump is both. He also was a big Ann Richards fan, who was a Democrat. Hank Hill contains multitudes haha — P Stone (@IronChefPstone) July 19, 2020

People who claim Hank Hill would vote for Trump really haven't watched the show. Largest odds is he would've been a 2016 non voter or just a red down ballot guy. — Treat masks like condoms, fucking idiots (@dadlexoV0V) July 20, 2020

And this is more reason why Hank Hill, who would've voted Cruz, would've never voted Trump https://t.co/hiWw6CAWuW — Welcome to ATNALTA (@MrInToWishin) July 20, 2020

Hank hill is a libertarian and trump is a fascist so — big time rush stan account (@queensandal) July 20, 2020

I've known many people like Hank Hill back in East Texas and I promise they all voted for Trump. Hank is fictional so I hope he would retain the courage of his convictions. In the real world, though, not likely. — Jaymie (@jaymiejmoore) July 20, 2020

I don’t think Hank Hill would’ve voted for Trump. Dale? Absolutely — stan Kaytranada (@LIMUNCEDDU) July 20, 2020

Of course, Hank Hill is a fictional character from an animated TV show, so none of this ultimately matters, obviously. Nevertheless, it’s a fun diversion during a time when everything in the world seems to be going wrong.

Hank Hill 2024, maybe?