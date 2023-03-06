Penultimate ‘The Last of Us’ episode hits viewership peak for the series

If there was ever any doubt that HBO’s The Last of Us would have success in capturing an audience besides the core fandom of the video game that inspired it, such reservations pretty much be entirely put to rest.

The post-apocalyptic drama starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey continues knocking viewership milestones out of the park, with a staggering 8.1 million viewers tuning in to watch the heart-stopping eighth episode, “When We Are In Need,” according to a press release from HBO citing Nielsen data.

This figure highlights exponential growth for the HBO hit, which is a 76 percent increase in viewer numbers over the show’s premiere episode, “When You’re Lost in the Darkness,” which debuted in January.

Image via HBO Image via HBO Image via HBO Image via HBO Image via HBO Image via HBO Image via HBO Image via HBO Image via HBO Image via HBO

Given that social media was absolutely ablaze on Sunday night during and after the show’s premiere, it’s perhaps unsurprising that newcomers continue to flock to the adaptation of Naughty Dog’s hit video game. The introduction of one of the show’s most vile characters, as well as Bella Ramsey’s Emmy-worthy performance, are hallmarks of a show that is all but primed for an awards season sweep.

Joel and Ellie’s post-apocalyptic adventure across the United States is finally nearing its conclusion – the rugged smuggler and his ‘baby girl’ are making their way to their final destination for what is sure to be a shocking end to the first season of The Last of Us. You can catch it this Sunday on HBO Max.