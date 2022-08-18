People suddenly care about ‘Aquaman: King of Atlantis’ now it’s leaving HBO Max

The HBO Max purge continues. In the wake of the news that Warner Bros. Discovery is set to merge the streaming service with Discovery Plus, the studio has been culling its original content from the site like Ben Affleck’s Batman mowing down criminals in his Batmobile. And, just because WB apparently has it in for DC fans, among the latest casualties is animated miniseries Aquaman: King of Atlantis.

The three-part series, which comes together to form a feature-length 2 hours, 18 minute runtime, features the voices of Cooper Andrews, Gillian Jacobs, and Thomas Lennon and offers a much more wacky, goofball take on Arthur Curry and his underwater world than the Jason Momoa movies. Despite James Wan producing it, its unique style seemed to put a lot of people off when it dropped last October, but now that they don’t have the option to watch it anymore, suddenly folks have an interest in it.

Time is running out, people.

If you haven't yet, watch Aquaman: King of Atlantis while you can. WBD is dropping it from HBO Max this coming week. https://t.co/O5wntYLA0R — DCEU Leaks (@DCEULeaks) August 18, 2022

Oh, sure, kick those nine people while they’re down.

Sorry to th 9 ppl that watched this https://t.co/v9oYaM7DWY — 🖤 Artemis #AlitaSequel 💛 (@Amazon_artemis) August 18, 2022

Those who have watched it can’t praise it enough.

HBO will be pulling Aquaman: King of Atlantis off it's streaming platform sometime next week! I honestly think it's one of the funniest and most charming things to come out during the pandemic. If you haven't had a chance to see it-I suggest do it this time! pic.twitter.com/zCAUC5asN9 — Unapologetically Doc Ock/Aunt May Shipper 💘🐙 (@KiddoCut) August 18, 2022

“One of the best shows of last year.”

Aquaman King of Atlantis is one of the best shows of last year, if you haven't checked it out, now's the time. https://t.co/TjSNh9YGZM — Colin McLaughlin (@colinthecrabb) August 18, 2022

Animation fans need to support this show.

Aquaman: King of Atlantis is a romp with gleefully expressive animation; invoking early surrealist YouTube and Adventure Time in its approach to character face/body malleability. …And #HBOMax is removing it, despite it being exclusive to their platform. It won't exist anymore. pic.twitter.com/c4NRTXotRH — Cease and De-Cis (@LolaCloudburst) August 18, 2022

And Gillian Jacobs lovers, get on it now.

Aquaman: King of Atlantis is leaving HBO Max this week 😔 this was an enjoyable show to watch even if you’re not a kid & i really liked the art style. watch Gillian as Mera before it leaves this week. https://t.co/q9IDcxuwt7 — best of gillian jacobs (@gillianlovebot) August 18, 2022

A reminder that streaming may be more convenient but physical media is forever.

This is ABSURD!



Glad I got a physical copy of King of Atlantis recently but woooooooooow so many others…. https://t.co/kH5ZUFMSfm — Watchtower Database (@dcauwatchtower) August 18, 2022

It took it being removed for people to realize it was already out in the first place.

Aquaman King of Atlantis came out??? Well shit I guess that's a difference between Marvel and DC fans. Cuz I know damn well that if a show like that came out for Spider-Man, you'd see Spider-Man pfps bringing it up every god damn day and won't let it rest. https://t.co/DUwDCcul70 — Real 🂱 (@_50Real_) August 18, 2022

It is a little ironic that Aquaman: King of Atlantis is now being championed like this when the entire DC fandom’s been sleeping on it for the past year, but it’s better late than never, I guess. While it failed to ignite the same kind of interest as Harley Quinn, the cartoon was still a inventive, fresh take on a familiar hero that deserved more eyeballs. Except now it looks destined to sink without a trace. Again, though, if you want to own it yourself, it is available on disc.