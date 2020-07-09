Netflix Fans Petition To Revive Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina

Late last night, Netflix announced it would be cancelling Chilling Adventures of Sabrina after its fourth season. As expected, fans of the fantasy show soon started a petition (found via the link below) demanding its renewal, and they’ve already amassed over twelve thousand signatures.

Based on the comics of the same name, Sabrina tells the story of a young witch who must choose between the magical and hostile world of her parents, and the ordinary but welcoming one of her friends. Taking elements from other fantasy series like Harry Potter and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Sabrina found its own distinct voice, one that managed to attract a large and loyal following.

Now, that following are demanding that Netflix rethink its decision. Considering the streamer – which has far more money than it knows how to spend – rarely cancels a show, the blow proved to be extra tough and fans aren’t taking the news well.

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is an extremely popular show on the streaming service Netflix,” the petition’s statement reads. “On July 8th, 2020 it was announced that the show would be ending after its fourth season.” “We are petitioning to bring this back after it’s unfair cancellation and ask that it be renewed for a fifth season,” the statement goes on to say. “The show is extremely loved by fans and we hope this petition can bring the show back from the dead.”

This isn’t the first time fans have petitioned to save a show from cancellation, of course. Series like Sense8 and Lucifer were allowed to finish their stories through the intervention of their viewers and maybe the same will happen to Sabrina.

On the other hand, some petitions are drawn up precisely to end a certain show or movie. Recently, mental health activists have tried to cancel the M. Night Shyamalan thriller Split, while religious groups are attempting to halt the distribution of Paris Jackson’s Habit.

How do you feel about the cancellation of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, though? Let us know in the comments section down below.