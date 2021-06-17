Pierce Brosnan Reportedly Cast In Netflix’s Witcher Prequel Series

The Witcher fans can rest assured that there’s a lot more from the fantasy franchise to come in the near future. Not only is season 2 on the way, with production on the Henry Cavill vehicle having completed earlier this spring, Netflix is also working on both an animated spinoff film and a live-action prequel TV series. Called The Witcher: Blood Origin, this show is to be set 1,200 years prior to the time of Geralt of Rivia and will explore the origin of the Witchers.

No cast has been officially revealed for Blood Origin as yet, even though the series was announced a whole year ago. However, a new report is pointing to a former James Bond being hired as one of the leads. Giant Freakin Robot has shared that their insider sources tell them Pierce Brosnan has been offered a major role in the production. Character details have yet to come out, though, so that’s about all we know on this for now.

Given how fans are always campaigning for Cavill to be the next 007, it would be ironic if an actor who’s already portrayed the super-spy became the lead of The Witcher spinoff. Brosnan hasn’t really been a TV star since the early days of his career, when he got his big break in 80s crime drama Remington Steele, but these days more and more movie stars are switching to the small screen so the Irish actor could be the next one to follow the trend.

Brosnan’s next major role will see him join the DC universe – offering another connection to Henry Cavill. He’ll appear as Kent Nelson/Doctor Fate opposite Dwayne Johnson in the upcoming Black Adam, which is shooting now. With a superhero flick definitely on the way, and a possible role in a Netflix fantasy drama, it looks like Brosnan’s career is still in rude health.

Stay tuned for more news on The Witcher universe as and when it comes in.