Netflix Subscribers Are Freaking Out Over Pokémon Journeys

Netflix is giving anime fans yet another reason to log in to their accounts (or their friends’ accounts) with the debut of Pokémon Journeys: The Series. And Twitter users are having a field day celebrating the release of the new Pokémon season. For a franchise that’s 24 years old, it sure has a lot of steam left and shows no sign of slowing down.

Pokémon Journeys is the 23rd season of the long-running series and Ash still seems to be drinking from the fountain of youth. Speaking of which, voice actor Sarah Natochenny tweeted that she’s reprising her role as Ash Ketchum for the English dub.

Pokémon Journeys is out today on @netflix! I’m back as the voice of Ash Ketchum for season 23. W/ @childishgamzeno, @CheramiLeigh + more! pic.twitter.com/LNOZLiCiWN — Sarah Natochenny (@sarahnatochenny) June 12, 2020

This time around, Ash and Pikachu are joined by Goh, a trainer aspiring to catch one of every single Pokémon in the world. The first 12 episodes are now live on Netflix and new installments will be added to the streaming platform every three months as the season progresses.

Alright trainers, it's time for a new adventure! Pokémon Journeys comes exclusively to Netflix June 12th. pic.twitter.com/HZZDrictj2 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 23, 2020

Tons of Pocket Monster enthusiasts are taking to Twitter to express their excitement, joining in with some awesome fan art.

So Pokemon Journeys just hit netflix. If you have any nostalgia for the Pokemon anime franchise I highly recommend jumping in here. It's pretty great. An illustration I made in celebration pic.twitter.com/LevQQp1NJT — m i l e s (@milesdarobot) June 12, 2020

We’re also being warned that some Pokémon , like Mr. Mime, are not to be trifled with. As if we really needed another reminder after seeing the live-action version in action in Detective Pikachu.

watching Pokemon Journeys on Netflix while working from home and learned a lesson today…never question a Mr Mime again. Be afraid…be VERY AFFRAID!! pic.twitter.com/ArJAzNOxmA — Lupus Vigilo 🇬🇺 🇺🇸 (@LupusVigilo) June 12, 2020

Some fans might be reading too much into certain animated expressions, and we’re not sure how we feel about that…

Now that Pokémon Journeys has premiered on Netflix, here’s Lugia giving Ash the bedroom eyes pic.twitter.com/E9JraJDRjQ — RareType | BLM (@RareTypeDT) June 12, 2020

Most viewers are just “electrified” by the prospect of more adventures in the Pokémon universe.

Pokémon Journeys is in Netflix now and I am super excited! Ecstatic like an Electabuzz! pic.twitter.com/sMJyVUvwMv — Victorious V.I.L.L.I. (@VilliamiD) June 12, 2020

In case you forgot, consider this your reminder that the show is live on Netflix right now!

I completely forgot there’s a new Pokémon series on Netflix. I’m so excited. — Jake (@CreepaCreech) June 12, 2020

And here’s a few more reactions for good measure:

The first 12 episodes of Pokémon Jorneys are now available on Netflix in the US! The Journey starts Today! Let's Go! pic.twitter.com/cDEK5jVJiI — Daily Gou (@GouDaily) June 12, 2020

Pokemon Journeys is live on Netflix now! This season is going to be amazing I just know it!❤️ pic.twitter.com/lw83GcDb5t — AwesomeAdam🐲 (@AwesomeAdamTV) June 12, 2020

While the anime continues to churn out new seasons, other Pokémon spinoffs are also in the works, like the rumored live-action follow-up to Detective Pikachu. There are also reportedly plans to develop a live-action TV series for HBO Max.

Tell us, though, are you going to be binge-watching Pokémon Journeys: The Series this week? Let us know in the comments section down below.