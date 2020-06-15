Home / tv

Netflix Subscribers Are Freaking Out Over Pokémon Journeys

Netflix is giving anime fans yet another reason to log in to their accounts (or their friends’ accounts) with the debut of Pokémon Journeys: The Series. And Twitter users are having a field day celebrating the release of the new Pokémon season. For a franchise that’s 24 years old, it sure has a lot of steam left and shows no sign of slowing down.

Pokémon Journeys is the 23rd season of the long-running series and Ash still seems to be drinking from the fountain of youth. Speaking of which, voice actor Sarah Natochenny tweeted that she’s reprising her role as Ash Ketchum for the English dub.

This time around, Ash and Pikachu are joined by Goh, a trainer aspiring to catch one of every single Pokémon in the world. The first 12 episodes are now live on Netflix and new installments will be added to the streaming platform every three months as the season progresses.

Tons of Pocket Monster enthusiasts are taking to Twitter to express their excitement, joining in with some awesome fan art.

We’re also being warned that some Pokémon , like Mr. Mime, are not to be trifled with. As if we really needed another reminder after seeing the live-action version in action in Detective Pikachu.

Some fans might be reading too much into certain animated expressions, and we’re not sure how we feel about that…

Most viewers are just “electrified” by the prospect of more adventures in the Pokémon universe.

In case you forgot, consider this your reminder that the show is live on Netflix right now!

And here’s a few more reactions for good measure:

While the anime continues to churn out new seasons, other Pokémon spinoffs are also in the works, like the rumored live-action follow-up to Detective Pikachu. There are also reportedly plans to develop a live-action TV series for HBO Max.

Tell us, though, are you going to be binge-watching Pokémon Journeys: The Series this week? Let us know in the comments section down below.

