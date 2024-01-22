‘Poor Tayshia’: Kaitlyn Bristowe and Zac Clark of ‘Bachelor Nation’ spotted on romantic dinner date amid relationship rumors

After Kaitlyn Bristowe kicked off 2024 by hosting a New Year’s Eve party packed with reality TV personalities — with several members of Bachelor Nation like Zac Clark, Blake Moynes, and more in attendance — relationship rumors have started to circulate between Bristowe and Clark after seemingly sharing a kiss at midnight. Piquing the interest of fans of The Bachelor franchise, the plot thickened yesterday (January 21), with the pair being spotted on a romantic dinner date with one another in New York City…

Recommended Videos

For those who are unfamiliar, Kaitlyn Bristowe was a contestant on The Bachelor season 19, fighting for the heart of the handsome Chris Soules before becoming the lead of The Bachelorette season 11. Getting engaged to Shawn Booth at the end of her season, the two lovebirds remained a couple until October of 2018. In January of 2019, the Canada native began her third relationship within Bachelor Nation with the one and only Jason Tartick, getting engaged in May of 2021 but calling it quits in August of 2023.

Because she is seemingly in a relationship with Zac Clark nowadays — and because Tartick unfollowed both Bristowe and Clark on Instagram after the New Year’s Eve fiasco — Bristowe recently shared a series of statements that squashed any allegations of cheating on her former fiancé.

“You would think by now I’d be used to the hate. I’m not. Your words hurt. Your shaming hurts. Part of me feels a little sad and honestly embarrassed for you guys because this shouldn’t be how you spend day 1 of a new year. You should not be this invested in someone you don’t even know or respect. It’s actually scary, and I know looking inward might be even scarier for you, but the bullying is next level. You are allowed to have opinions and feelings, but you don’t even know the truth, and your HATE should actually come with consequences. I truly worry about some of your mental health. It’s not okay… Please feel ashamed of yourselves for treating someone this way who you don’t know. I did not kill someone. I had a party with some of my favorite people. Shame on YOU. Not me.”

After defending herself with a few more posts, Bristowe thanked those who have been showing their support, teasing that there was more to the story between her and Clark.

“Hi! Here to say that there was never an ounce of cheating happening and I will not stand for this rumor. Y’all are NASTY in here. Anywho. Swear on my dogs lives that no cheating went on, so we can just put that to rest. Thank you!! Happy New Year everyone. Go donate some blood or something!”

Zac Clark was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 16, pursuing the stunning Tayshia Adams and ultimately getting engaged to The Bachelorette herself during the season finale. Clark and Adams broke up in November of 2021 after one year together, however, it looks like Bristowe — another Bachelor Nation beauty — has already caught his eye…

Kaitlyn Bristowe & Zach Clarke spotted on a date & dancing in nyc over the weekend #bachelornation pic.twitter.com/Y35NoBoqtH — zacharyreality (@zacharyreality) January 21, 2024

Just yesterday, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Zac Clark were spotted eatting dinner together and dancing the night away in the Big Apple, however, neither individual has confirmed or denied their relationship with one another. Could they be more than friends?

While there is no way to know for sure, it is safe to say that we will be keeping up with both parties on social media to see if there are any updates.