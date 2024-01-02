‘Shame on you, not me’: Kaitlyn Bristowe denies cheating allegations after cozying up with Zac Clark on New Year’s Eve

A newly single Kaitlyn Bristowe rang in the New Year by hosting a New Year’s Eve party packed with reality TV personalities, with several members of Bachelor Nation — such as Zac Clark, Blake Moynes, and more — in attendance at her home in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 31. While the party appeared to be filled with harmless fun, footage of Bristowe and Clark cozied up with one another surfaced on social media, ultimately kicking off 2024 with quite a bit of drama.

Kaitlyn Bristowe was a contestant on The Bachelor season 19 — vying for the heart of Chris Soules — before becoming the lead of The Bachelorette season 11. Getting engaged to Shawn Booth at the end of her season of The Bachelorette, the two lovebirds remained a couple until October of 2018. In January of 2019, the Canada native began her third relationship within Bachelor Nation with the one and only Jason Tartick, getting engaged in May of 2021 but calling it quits in August of 2023.

As for Zac Clark, the New Jersey native was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 16 — vying for the heart of Tayshia Adams — ultimately getting engaged to the lead of The Bachelorette during the highly-anticipated season finale. Zac and Tayshia broke up in November of 2021 after one year together, however, it looks like another Bachelor Nation beauty has caught his eye…

In a clip posted by @bachelornation.scoop via Instagram, Kaitlyn Bristowe is seen standing with her arm around Zac Clark at her New Year’s Eve party, counting down to midnight before the clip cuts off.

Could the duo have shared a smooch as soon as the countdown got to one? Who knows!

Given that she recently split from Jason Tartick, this clip caused quite a bit of controversy — with fans of the franchise questioning whether or not Bristowe cheated — ultimately prompting the former The Bachelorette lead to share a series of statements via social media.

“You would think by now I’d be used to the hate. I’m not. Your words hurt. Your shaming hurts. Part of me feels a little sad and honestly embarrassed for you guys because this shouldn’t be how you spend day 1 of a new year. You should not be this invested in someone you don’t even know or respect. It’s actually scary, and I know looking inward might be even scarier for you, but the bullying is next level. You are allowed to have opinions and feelings, but you don’t even know the truth, and your HATE should actually come with consequences. I truly worry about some of your mental health. It’s not okay… Please feel ashamed of yourselves for treating someone this way who you don’t know. I did not kill someone. I had a party with some of my favorite people. Shame on YOU. Not me.”

After defending herself with a few more posts, Bristowe thanked those who have been showing their support, teasing that there was more to the story between her and Clark. As soon as speculation began to come to light implying that there was an overlap between her respective relationships with Jason Tartick and Zac Clark — especially after her ex-fiancé unfollowed both Bristowe and Clark on Instagram — she addressed the situation even further, explicitly stating that she did not cheat whatsoever.

“Hi! Here to say that there was never an ounce of cheating happening and I will not stand for this rumor. Y’all are NASTY in here. Anywho. Swear on my dogs lives that no cheating went on, so we can just put that to rest. Thank you!! Happy New Year everyone. Go donate some blood or something!”

Given that Tayshia Adams is in a relationship with Luke Gulbranson of Summer House, she has not commented on the flirtatiousness that occurred between Bristowe and Clark yet. After all, her journey within Bachelor Nation — as well as her relationship with Zac Clark — is wayyyy in the past!