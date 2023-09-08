What happened between Zac Clark and Tayshia Adams?

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark met on season 16 of The Bachelorette and left the show engaged. The finale, which aired in December 2020, showed Clark’s romantic proposal to Adams, when he told her, “If you’ll let me, I’m going to choose you right now. I’m going to choose you tomorrow morning. I’m going to choose you next week and next year. I’m going to choose you forever, because I love you.”

Adams first joined Bachelor Nation when she appeared on The Bachelor season 23 as a contestant, then returned to Bachelor in Paradise season 6. In 2020, she was picked as Clare Crawley’s replacement on season 16 of The Bachelorette. Though she left the show engaged, it wasn’t her final Bachelor Nation appearance as she returned for The Bachelorette seasons 17 and 18 as a co-host.

Did Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark break up after The Bachelorette season 16?

Adams and Clark called it quits on their engagement in November 2021 and the former Bachelorette couple remained mostly tight-lipped about the causes behind their breakup since then.

During a podcast appearance on The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast on September 8, Clark gave a hint about their split when he said, “Two good people don’t always make a good relationship that’s my experience there.” The lack of mud-slinging and public airing-out of dirty laundry is something that was important to both parties; as Adams told Us Weekly in December 2022, “I think that’s just something about maturity and how we decided to proceed and yeah, at the end of the day, no one else needs to know anything else.”

At the time, Adams said she was proud of how she stayed true to herself on The Bachelorette season 16, and Clark echoed some of those comments when discussing his time on the show on the Almost Famous podcast. “In the moment, it felt real, it felt right — it was all those things,” he said of his engagement to Adams. “I wouldn’t change anything. I don’t live in regret. It’s a very special moment in time and in my life regardless of what happened.”

He said what he was most proud of the season was watching it back and seeing that he was true to himself. The addiction specialist said his friends told him that he was completely himself on the show, and it was “the biggest compliment anyone could give me.”

Since their split, Clark and Adams have kept any potential relationships more private. Adams has been linked to Summer House star Luke Gulbranson since the spring of 2023 when they were seen holding hands in a photo posted by Gulbranson’s former co-star Lindsay Hubbard. Hubbard deleted and reposted the photo with the potential couple cropped out, then explained on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, “I understand what it’s like to be in the public and the pressure that you feel from viewers and fans [and] everywhere.” Cohen told her, “They’re just trying to make it work,” and Hubbard replied, “Honestly.”