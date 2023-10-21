Praising Jonathan Majors’ return is one thing, but calling him better than the MCU’s other multifaceted favorite kicks a hornet’s nest

Having spent the last few months in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, Jonathan Majors‘ return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this week’s episode of Loki has proven to be triumphant, with the actor winning rapturous responses for his performance as Victor Timely.

The allegations looming overhead may have cast a shadow over his short and long-term career prospects, but his turn as the third different Kang the Conqueror variant we’ve met so far underlines just how gifted a performer he really is. Timely couldn’t be any more different from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania‘s big bad, who was himself a far cry from He Who Remains, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Screenshot via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

Having one star play so many different iterations of the same figure had the potential to get repetitive real quick, but it’s clear that won’t be the case with Majors and the Multiverse Saga’s end-of-level boss. However, because you can’t praise one thing without being called out for ignoring another these days, a Reddit thread praising the 34 year-old has led many to cry foul at the erasure of Oscar Isaac‘s Moon Knight.

You get one comment saying “Jesus the man has such range,” only for it to be followed by another stating “Oscar Isaac played different versions of the same character in the same scene, and against himself.” That’s followed by the belief that “each of them doesn’t even feel the same character,” which is counterpointed by “what Oscar Isaac did was much more impressive.”

Believe it or not, it’s fine for one franchise to have two multifaceted performers at the same time, but it wouldn’t be the MCU without some healthy argument now, would it?