Premiere dates announced for both halves of ‘Better Call Saul’ season 6

The release date for both halves of the sixth and final season of AMC’s acclaimed crime drama, Better Call Saul, has just been announced: spring for the first half and summer for the second half, Deadline reports.

Totaling 13 episodes, the spring premiere occurs with two back-to-back episodes on April 18 at 9 pm ET/PT, kicking off a seven-episode stretch for the first half. Then the second half, with the six remaining episodes, premieres beginning July 11.

Better Call Saul is a prequel to Breaking Bad and follows the transformation of then-well meaning con-man-turned-legitimate-attorney Jimmy McGill to the morally corrupt criminal lawyer known as Saul Goodman, played by Bob Odenkirk. It also follows the character in his post-Breaking Bad life under a new identity, the Omaha, Nebraska Cinnabon manager Gene Takovic. The series also stars Rhea Seehorn’s Kim, who must juggle a complicated relationship with Jimmy as well as coming face to face with her own existential crises. Breaking Bad villain Giancarlo Esposito’s Gus also returns as a main antagonist, engaging in tit-for-tat warfare with rival drug lord Tony Dalton’s Lalo. Caught in between the rivalry is Michael Mando’s Nacho.

In addition to the main show, three original short-form series connected to its larger world will also debut in the spring. That includes the animated six-part series Slippin’ Jimmy, a 1970s-style cartoon about a young Jimmy and his childhood friends in Chicago. Cooper’s Bar, starring and co-created by Rhea Seehorn, is another animated show, which follows the antics of character actor Cooper, played by Lou Mustillo, and the LA-based friend group who frequent his bar. And we’ll also be getting new episodes of the live-action Better Call Saul Employee Training Video series, which previously won an Emmy.

You can catch up on the first four seasons of Better Call Saul on Netflix now.