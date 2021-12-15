The Witcher is a gloriously successful project for Netflix, spawning various spin-offs and prequels. Star Henry Cavill drew rave reviews for his portrayal of Geralt of Rivia, and fans of the show are anxiously awaiting the premiere of season two in a few days.

Besides the flagship show, Netflix also produced an anime about the universe called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. That show premiered in August and told the story of Geralt’s mentor and fellow Witcher Vesemir.

Now we’re getting word that there’s another anime in the works, and The Witcher executive producer Tomek Baginski recently talked about what that would be.

“We’re at a fairly early stage. I’ve recently read the first draft,” Baginski said. “It is based on one of the stories we know from the world of The Witcher, so the source is entirely from (Andrzej) Sapkowski books, but which story I would prefer to keep a secret.”

While we don’t know exactly what the new anime will be about, it will undoubtedly be a departure from Nightmare of the Wolf, according to showrunner Lauren Hissrich. That means that the show’s antagonist will be someone plucked directly from the Sapkowski source material.

This new anime isn’t going to be headed to screens anytime soon, either. Meanwhile, there’s still the spin-off Blood Origin on the horizon, a prequel that will chronicle the creation of the first-ever Witcher.

As for the show’s new season, Sapkowski is singing its praises.

“I congratulate Lauren and her team on their excellent work,” Sapkowski tweeted. “Adapting my books is not an easy task. I watched with great joy, and I hope for an even more epic season 3.”

And that is indeed happening, as Netflix previously shared that the show was returning for season 3.

“Toss a coin to our growing Witcher universe! We can officially announce The Witcher Season 3, along with a second anime feature film, and a new Kids and Family series set in the world of The Witcher,” the show tweeted recently.

Star Cavill said he was ecstatic to wear the mantle of Geralt once again but reportedly pushed for Geralt to be a bit less grumpy in the newest season and a tad more talkative.

“This season, I really wanted to make sure that we represented the book’s Geralt more accurately, and that we saw him speak more. I pushed really, really hard for that. He’s still Geralt of Rivia, but he’s definitely coming across as more of an intellectual. It’s a hard life, monster hunting… I wouldn’t recommend it.”

Season 2 of The Witcher premieres on December 17.