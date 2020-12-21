Qi’Ra And Darth Maul Reportedly Returning For New Star Wars Show

The Star Wars franchise possesses almost unlimited potential when it comes to telling new and exciting stories, but Disney and Lucasfilm have so far been adamant that everything be coated in a thick layer of nostalgia. Following the recent Investor Day presentation, we now know that there’s a massive amount of content coming from a galaxy far, far away, but not much of it could be deemed entirely original or unique.

As well as The Mandalorian season 3, The Book of Boba Fett will debut in December next year and Rangers of the New Republic was also announced, which marks two spinoffs born from the flagship Disney Plus series. Ahsoka, meanwhile, is the third spinoff based on a character who debuted in an animated prequel to the Original Trilogy before rising to fame as one of the stars of another prequel set between Episodes II and III.

Elsewhere, The Bad Batch was the first of multiple new shows to be confirmed, Obi-Wan Kenobi is a legacy series set between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, Andor is a prequel spinoff to a prequel spinoff, and Lando will more than likely operate as prequel, sequel and spinoff all at once so that both Donald Glover and Billy Dee Williams can return in some capacity.

These Alternate Concepts For Darth Maul In Solo: A Star Wars Story Are Pretty Crazy 1 of 20

Click to skip





































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

And as if all that wasn’t enough, insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that more small screen Star Wars exclusives are in the works, and they could bring back some familiar faces from the franchise’s long, illustrious and extensive back catalogue, as you can see below:

If you think we are done with Star Wars shows you are wrong. Still got a Qi'ra-Maul and many more on the way! pic.twitter.com/Tt5YFJdkOj — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) December 21, 2020

There’ve been rumors that Darth Maul might end up appearing in Obi-Wan Kenobi after his survival in The Phantom Menace was made canon, but if Qi’Ra is also coming back, then it would probably make the most sense to have them turn up in Lando given the events of Solo, which could also open the door for an Alden Ehrenreich cameo.