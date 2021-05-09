Quake Will Reportedly Be Rebooted As A Mutant In The MCU

There’s been a lot of chatter swirling around Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. over the past couple of months, and what the future potentially holds for the fan favorite series that only recently drew to a close last summer after seven seasons and 136 episodes.

Two characters in particular have been regularly linked with a reintroduction into the official Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline, namely Chloe Bennet’s Quake and Clark Gregg’s Phil Coulson. Obviously, the latter was a key part of Phase One, but not only did Kevin Feige previously disregard all Marvel Television content as canon, but Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was also moved into the Legacy Collection on Disney Plus, as if to hammer it home even further.

First Look At Quake In Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 6 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

That’ll only see the speculation intensify in regards to either a reboot or revival on streaming, but tipster Mikey Sutton’s website Geekosity is now claiming that when Quake does return, her origins will be retconned and she’ll be positioned as a mutant. Both Daisy Johnson and Coulson have been named as candidates to show up in Secret Invasion, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. fans will be aware that the former was last seen jetting off into outer space, so there’s an easy narrative device to get there.

Geekosity doesn’t offer much more than that, but it would make a decent amount of sense were it to happen. Marvel won’t be dropping the mutants into our collective laps without a huge amount of buildup and groundwork being laid beforehand, and as a popular figure that would technically also be a brand new addition to the MCU, Bennet’s Quake is a solid choice if that’s the direction things end up heading when or if she makes her grand return to the world of comic book adaptations.