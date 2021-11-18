‘Queer Eye’ season 6 date, location revealed

The Fab Five are going…to cowboy country?

Netflix released a teaser for its upcoming season of Queer Eye and revealed the show’s next location and premiere date. Bobby, Tan, Antoni, Karamo, and Jonathan are back and ready to turn straight people all over Texas into their most fabulous selves.

“Self-love is BIGGER in Texas! On Dec. 31st, the Emmy Award-winning Queer Eye returns for its six season, this time, in the Lone Star State,” Netflix said about the show.

In the video, the Fab Five try on some decidedly Western gear and frolic around Western-themed paraphernalia like trucks, hay bales, and saddle horses.

“This season, Queer Eye’s fearless ambassadors head to the Lone Star state with a homebase in Austin, TX. Watch as they work their life-changing magic yet again and transform the lives of deserving Texans,” Netflix said.

Check out the video below.

Queer Eye executive producer Jennifer Lane recently told Variety that this season is the show’s best yet.

“Season 6 galvanized me. I haven’t felt that in quite some time doing any project. It felt really big. The show felt big this season, and I don’t know how else to articulate it. It felt different and felt big. It felt like we were serving a greater purpose than just one singular person each episode.”

One of the hallmarks of the show is its ability to turn everyday people into more polished versions of themselves, and how it wrenches emotion out of everyday moments. Co-host Bobby Berk said that this time around was just as emotional.

“To be frank, I had zero emotion left,” he said. “I’m like, ‘There’s no way I’m gonna cry…’ but I don’t think Antoni and I lasted five minutes this season before we were both in tears on our first episode.”

If you want to get in on the tears, too, be sure to tune into Queer Eye when its sixth season arrives on Netflix Dec. 31.