Per THR’s report, Nielsen’s streaming rankings for this week reaffirm Amazon’s claim that Reacher has been one of their most successful U.S. debuts to date. The show has successfully dethroned The Wheel of Time, which had previously beaten high-profile shows from franchises like Marvel and Star Wars to become the most in-demand television series of 2021.

Based on the data aggregator’s Top 10s streaming chart for Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, Reacher managed to work up around 1.84 billion minutes of streaming time, beating the previous record of 1.6 billion held by The Wheel of Time in late 2021.

While the new Jack Reacher adaptation has failed to defeat Netflix’s Ozark, which came out on top, Amazon is giving the king of streaming a decent fight, especially considering the fact that the other three in the top 5 contenders are all Netflix shows: Sweet Magnolias, Raising Dion, and the mouthful Kristen Bell-led thriller The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window.

Nielsen’s top 10 streaming titles in terms of viewing minutes for this week can be seen below:

Ozark, 2.37 billion min. Reacher, 1.84 billion min. Sweet Magnolias, 1.32 billion min. Raising Dion, 1.13 billion min. The Woman in the House, 1.12 billion min. All of Us Are Dead, 850 million min. The Book of Boba Fett, 776 million min. In From the Cold, 658 million min. Murderville, 351 million min. Pam & Tommy, 312 million min.

It seems like the action-packed adventures of super-agent Jack Reacher have more sway with audiences than the spiraling high fantasy landscape of The Wheel of Time, which is probably why the series has already been renewed for a second season by Amazon.