‘Reservation Dogs’ boss Sterlin Harjo signs multi-year deal with FX

Fans of the critically acclaimed FX comedy Reservation Dogs may be delighted to find out that one of the show’s co-creators, Sterlin Harjo, signed a multi-year deal with the cable network and the internal studio that produced the show.

Harjo and his friend Taika Waititi created Reservation Dogs, which centers around four Native American teenagers growing up on an eastern Oklahoma reservation. Not only was the show highly acclaimed, garnering a staggering 98% critical score on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, it was also a milestone for representation in television. Reservation Dogs is the first series to feature all Indigenous writers and directors and an almost entirely Indigenous North American cast and production team. It was also the first show to be filmed entirely in Oklahoma.

With that background context in mind, it’s no wonder the executives over at FX wanted to sign Harjo in a multi-project deal. He will reportedly be creating and developing new projects for FX and helming the second season of Reservation Dogs, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In fact, Harjo is already in the process of developing an untitled limited series that he will co-write alongside the novelist Jonathan Lee. In addition, he will direct and executive produce the unnamed project alongside Garrett Basch, though few details are currently available.

Reservation Dogs, named as an AFI Television Program of the year and has won a Gotham Award for breakthrough series, was greenlit for a second season back in September.

“Reservation Dogs is brilliant and can’t return soon enough,” FX president of originals Nick Grad said in a statement. “We believe in Sterlin’s unique vision and welcome this opportunity to continue to partner with him in bringing more great TV to FX.”

“I’m excited to continue growing my collaboration with FX and have the opportunity to champion more Indigenous voices and stories,” added Harjo, whose prior credits include Mekko and Four Sheets to the Wind.

We’ll keep you up to date on all the exciting FX projects Harjo will bring to television screens just as soon as the information develops.