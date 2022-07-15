‘Resident Evil’ star teases possible season 2 consequences for their actions

Resident Evil star Ella Balinska is ready for her character, Jade Wesker, to come to a reckoning. After the events of the first season have finally caught up with her character, Balinska is hoping that season two will include some real consequences for the series’ lead.

Balinska revealed in a recent interview with ScreenRant that she was interested in seeing the real fallout of her character’s actions in further show content (besides, we assume, that whole zombie apocalypse thing).

The first season saw Jade in two separate timelines. In the first, the younger Jade and her sister Billie, played by Tamara Smart and Siena Agudong, investigate their father’s employer, the mysterious Umbrella Corporation, seeking answers about their past only to uncover the dark secrets of the retroviral bioweapon called T-virus.

The second timeline takes place 14 years in the future when the virus has decimated humanity and Jade, sought by the Umbrella Corporation that now dominates the world, must deal with the aftermath. Balinska says that the events of the season one finale will lead to a more aggressive Jade in season two — someone more aware but also seeking true retribution.

“I’d be very interested to see her decision making and the things that she ends up doing now that she’s been confronted with herself, essentially. There has been no one who’s held her accountable up until this point. And there’s an incredible cathartic scene at the end of the season where she gets a perspective shift, and a very aggressive one at that. And I’d be really excited to see her let loose – full retribution mode, yet very aware of the things that she’s doing and how it’s affecting the people around her.”

Resident Evil is now streaming on Netflix.