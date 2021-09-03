Rick & Morty Fans Can’t Believe Christopher Lloyd Is Appearing In A Live-Action Episode

A new teaser for the upcoming season five finale of Rick & Morty is here, and it’s blowing up online. For the first time in the series’ history, the show is getting a live-action treatment, and it stars none other than Back to the Future’s Christopher Lloyd as Rick Sanchez.



The new clip, which Adult Swim posted to various social media platforms and can be viewed below, also features It Chapter Two’s Jaeden Martell as a live-action version of Morty. The video shows the dynamic duo stepping out of a portal and into a real-world version of Rick’s lab in the Smith family’s garage.



“Morty, we’re home,” Rick says.



“Aw geez,” Morty replies in classic fashion.

As of this writing, the clip has garnered over 2 million views on Twitter alone and generated an enthusiastic response from fans that has Lloyd’s name trending on the platform.

Lloyd even joined in on the fun on Twitter.

Rick & Morty is one of the most popular series currently running in the Adult Swim lineup. It first premiered in 2013 and has been so successful it was renewed for an additional 70 episodes after the fourth season aired.

The characters of Rick and Morty clearly draw a lot of influence and inspiration from Doc Emmett Brown and Marty McFly from the classic 1980s franchise Back to the Future, down to the mannerisms and dynamics between the characters. This isn’t a coincidence. Before Adult Swim picked up the show, Rick & Morty‘s predecessor was The Real Animated Adventures of Doc and Mharti, a Back to the Future parody animation by co-creator Justin Roiland for his independent TV venture RoilandTV.



For Christopher Lloyd to now be stepping into the shoes of a character he himself inspired is truly a full-circle moment. How and to what extent series creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon will make use of Lloyd’s cameo remains to be seen until the season finale premieres this weekend, Sept. 5.