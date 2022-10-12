‘Rings of Power’ fans are convinced Adar just played himself in the worst way possible

Eagle-eyed fans of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power may have just unveiled a troubling subplot.

The cataclysmic events that polished off “Udûn,” the show’s sixth episode, distracted many fans from the episode’s more subtle moments. The eruption of Mount Doom and destruction of the southlands was by far the biggest event of the episode—and the series so far—so many fans missed a minor moment from the orc leader Adar.

Mount Doom’s eruption, and the creation of the lands of Mordor, can all be attributed back to Adar. The malevolent character is surprisingly nuanced, given his affiliation with the orcs, and has quickly cemented himself as a fan favorite. His nuance has already proven deeply compelling to fans, few of whom are actually rooting for the dark servant, but many of whom look forward to his appearances on screen each week.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — Adar 1 of 8

Click to skip













Click to zoom

One such fan caught a minor reaction from Adar in the action-packed sixth episode. The hour-long story provided the deepest look at Adar, and his motivations, that fans have gotten thus far in the series. It delved into his background and hinted toward his true purpose, but some fans think he was duped all along.

Adar indicates, when speaking with Galadriel, that he believes Sauron to be dead. This suggests that he aims to create the land of Mordor for himself and his children, but not for the Dark Lord Galadriel assumes he serves. Instead, it seems that Adar genuinely believes that Sauron’s time has passed, and aims to create a barren, overcast land for his children to occupy.

When he sees the pedestal in which the key is intended to be inserted, however, a shadow of emotion crosses over Adar’s face. A carefully timed screenshot, shared to Reddit by user JerichoVankowicz, shows the concern—nearly dismay—on Adar’s face as he observes the stylized area. The design is clearly reminiscent of Sauron, and Adar’s face reveals the doubt behind his calm demeanor.

JerichoVankowicz took this moment, and Adar’s reaction to the pedestal, as proof that he was led astray. An act that he initially thought was simply intended to “terraform Mordor” may have had a secret subplot, one that will ultimately lead to Sauron’s return. And considering that Adar doesn’t seem to like Sauron much, that’s bad news for him and his kiddos.

As one commenter aptly noted, this scene appears to indicate that Adar “realised he may be inadvertently reawakening Sauron and playing a part in his plans. But he’s come too far to stop now.”

It’s still unclear if this theory is correct, but it’s intriguing nonetheless. Sauron’s many servants have largely been presented as gleefully dedicated to his dark aims, so the idea that Adar—a character that appears to be distinctly tied to Sauron—might not agree with his goals would be an interesting change-up. It seems like Adar won’t have a choice but to align himself with the Lord of Gifts, once he’s risen, but the potential tension of this pair-up has thrilling potential.

The final episode of Rings of Power is right around the corner and promises to finally unveil the Dark Lord himself. The Amazon Prime show’s finale is slated to air on Oct. 14.