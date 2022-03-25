The Mandalorian and Book of Boba Fett star Rosario Dawson has revealed how she was caught completely unawares, while filming the latter, regarding a pivotal scene where her character meets up with Luke Skywalker for a chat regarding the Little Green Guy, aka Grogu.

Dawson expressed her surprise about the epic scene in response to a tweet from a fan of The Book of Boba Fett, in which she plays the mega-popular character, Ahsoka Tano.

Describing her excitement when she learned about her scene with Mark Hamill, Dawson tweeted:

Are you kidding?! I was freaking out. I’m still pinching myself that I got to work with MARK HAMILL as AHSOKA. I didn’t know my scene was with LUKE till day of…! @bobafett https://t.co/J8k84xrlur — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) March 25, 2022

The viewer comment about the scene was posted by user @REKKHAN, who wrote:

If @rosariodawson was not geeking out before , during and after this moment in @StarWars history, She will cease to be one of my favorite actresses in this business! ! #Facts @bobafett pic.twitter.com/uLNSy6DoQO — REKKHAN (@REKKHAN) March 25, 2022

The Book of Boba Fett‘s sixth episode, ‘From the Desert Comes a Stranger,’ is widely regarded as one of the best moments of the series. The scene between Luke and Ahsoka was a Star Wars fan fiction dream come true and laden with complexity.

In the scene, Ahsoka observes Luke’s ability to empathize with Grogu as she listens to him express his concerns about his Padawan. In a touching full-circle moment, she tells Luke that he is “so much like” his father, providing a unique insight into the person Anakin Skywalker was before his moral collapse.

Fans are always thrilled to see Ahsoka pop up in the Star Wars universe, whether that be The Book of Boba Fett or The Mandalorian. Due to her popularity, Lucasfilm is forging ahead with a standalone series for the Togruta, which is expected to focus on the former Jedi’s hunt for MIA Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Until then, catch Ahsoka in The Book of Boba Fett, now streaming on Disney Plus.