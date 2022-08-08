Rosario Dawson walks back on her comments about ‘The Punisher’

Shortly following an unofficial reveal at Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo by Rosario Dawson that The Punisher show would be coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor who played Claire Temple in Daredevil is now apparently walking back that announcement.

Dawson had shared in a panel that she “found out yesterday that The Punisher was happening again” and even name-dropped Jon Bernthal, referencing how she’d love her character, Claire, to appear in the show, as We Got This Covered previously reported.

Dawson later took to Twitter for what appeared to be a redaction of her statement. Though her post was rather cryptic, it was made the same day the video clip of her mentioning The Punisher was making the rounds online. She said the premature announcement was the result of getting “excited” by “fan intel” that she had heard during a signing.

“I can’t be trusted…! Getting intel from fans during signings is iffy apparently. My bad. I get excited. Confirmation is key when you’re told what you want to hear…”

During San Diego Comic-Con a couple of weeks back, Marvel unveiled the entirety of their lineup for the upcoming MCU Phase Five. They also announced a sparse few titles for the subsequent Phase Six, leaving eight blank spaces, some of which are expected to be filled at the upcoming Disney convention, D23, on Sept. 10.

This isn’t the only time a supposed leak of a forthcoming title has come from the mouth of a Marvel star. Last week, Patton Oswalt seemed to indicate on the Today Show that Eternals 2 is in the works, with Chloe Zhao back in the director’s chair, as WGTC previously reported.

We’d frankly love for The Punisher to come back, as well as Dawson appearing in it should the revival take place, as her character, Claire, was a common thread throughout the then-Netflix Marvel Defendersverse series of shows, with appearances in Daredevil, Iron Fist, The Defenders, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage. Though you can watch all of those shows on Disney Plus, the only one officially announced for a revival is Daredevil: Born Again, which is coming to the streaming service in 2024.