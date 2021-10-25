Ruby Rose Threatens Further Reveals About Batwoman Misconduct

Former Batwoman star Ruby Rose and Warner Bros. are currently locked in an increasingly acrimonious dispute. Rose unexpectedly left the show after its first season, and it didn’t take long for rumors to build about bad blood between her and the production team. All that came to a head last week when Rose leveled a series of dramatic allegations about safety during the shoot and the way she was treated after being injured.

Warner Bros. shot back and called her claims “revisionist history,” saying that they didn’t pick her up for the second season “based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior.”

Unfortunately for Warner Bros., it seems Rose has brought receipts. In an Instagram story, she shared a number of email screenshots showing the behind-the-scenes discussions on her injury and hints at more to come:

Where this story goes next is anyone’s guess, though Rose’s allegations are substantially overshadowing Batwoman‘s third season and generating a lot of bad press for Warner Bros.

Whatever happens, it appears she’s burnt her bridges with Warner Bros. and definitely won’t be stepping back into a batsuit anytime soon. Could there be further revelations to come? This, plus the spotlight on set safety brought about the Alec Baldwin incident on Rust, is creating an air of increased scrutiny around what happens behind the scenes of movies and shows.

We Got This Covered will have more on this story as we hear it. In the meantime, Batwoman is airing on The CW on Wednesdays, at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT.