‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ soars to highest rating heights since the pandemic

The finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 ate it up. The finale served glamour and style and was gladly received by fans with the Neilson report showing that it received a 17 percent rise in viewing figures compared to the prior season’s finale. Viewers got to watch on as Sasha Colby took the crown becoming America’s Next Drag Superstar.

Season 15 of the series saw the show move to MTV from VH1, with Deadline stating that this move may have had something to do with the high viewership. When the show made the move from Logo TV to VH1, it also saw a similar spike in viewer figures, and as MTV usually boasts higher viewing figures as is, it is no surprise that the show’s figures increased.

The season’s first episode was released on the channel back in January and become the highest-rated premiere in six years for the show, with a 0.63 rating among the advertiser-targeted 18-49 demographic. The finale equally did well, with a 0.59 rating in the same demographic as reported by the Live+same day Neilson data. The episode also boasts the highest audience share of any RuPaul Drag Race telecast.

Those tuning in watched on as Sasha Colby, a Drag star and trans woman from Waimanalo, Hawaii beat out the competition to take home the scepter and title of America’s Next Drag Superstar. As reported in Billboard, upon winning Colby declared, “This goes to every trans person — past, present, and future. Because we are not going anywhere.”

Over on social media, the season was considered to be one of the most talked about seasons so far, with the finale being the most socially shared reality show episodes within the last year.