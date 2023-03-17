Ryan Coogler’s ‘Black Panther’ spinoff might be heading down a route nobody was expecting

Filmmaker Ryan Coogler might surprise fans with rumored plans for the Disney Plus spinoff of the Black Panther film franchise.

Per The Hot Mic podcast, Jeff Sneider revealed that the upcoming project Coogler is creating with Marvel Studios is an animated series called The Golden City as part of the five-year television development deal inked in 2021.

RUMOR: Marvel and Ryan Coogler developing an animated Disney+ series set in Wakanda titled THE GOLDEN CITY. — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) March 16, 2023

The Golden City – known as Birnin Zana in Wakandan – was founded by the Golden Tribe, the descendants of Bashenga. It became the capital of the Kingdom of Wakanda and the seat of the royal family. According to Marvel lore, the Golden City is the lost city of El Dorado, that explorers wrongly believed to be located in South America.

Until Sneider’s disclosure, the prevailing assumption has been that the Black Panther television spinoff would be a live-action TV show with Danai Gurira’s Okoye in the lead, although she’s expected to be involved whatever form it ends up taking. Considering the runaway success of the Marvel’s What If…?, the format could be a good fit for the project.

At this point, it is unclear whether the series will explore Wakanda’s rich and fascinating history, or if it will delve into the lives of some of the characters featured in the franchise’s present.

If the rumors are true, it will be interesting if the enthusiasm of audiences translates into interest for an animated Black Panther television series. Coogler hasn’t let anyone down yet, and it would certainly be more cost-effective than another blockbuster-sized Disney Plus exclusive.