Star Wars fans have been clamoring for years to see the continuation of Garen Malek’s story in either the original video game format or through a live-action project starring Darth Maul voice actor Sam Witwer, who lent face to the rogue Sith lord in The Force Unleashed series.

Thanks to a new fan poster that’s been picking up heat over at the official Star Wars subreddit, we now know exactly how Witwer would look as Starkiller — basically like himself — if the Mouse House ever decided to pick up his story for live-action through a Disney Plus show.

This amazing art, which you can see below, also highlights the two sides of Garen Malek in sinews of blue and red, an aesthetic choice in keeping with the vibe LucasArts originally came up with for the video game.

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed takes place after the fall of the Galactic Republic, with Lord Vader, in service of Palpatine’s ever-expanding empire, commanding legions of Stormtroopers to bring the rebellious remnants of the Clone Wars to heels.

The story starts with Vader making an inquisitory visit to Kashyyyk during the invasion of the green planet by Imperial troopers. The dark lord has been told that a Jedi by the name of Kento Marek is hiding on the Wookie planet, which is why he personally arrives to investigate the matter.

Upon finding Kento’s home, the two engage in a lightsaber duel, and the fallen Chosen One easily defeats him. At the end of the fight, Vader senses someone far more powerful than Kento, which is when Galen, his son, force-pulls his red lightsaber to save his father. Stormtroopers line up to kill Galen, but Vader intervenes and saves the boy, taking him under his wing as a Sith apprentice.

While fan pleas have so far fallen on deaf ears, the reintroduction of Vader through Hayden Christensen in Obi-Wan Kenobi is a great opportunity for Lucasfilm to not only bring Witwer back for more, but also canonize Starkiller’s compelling story.

For now, though, all we have to go on about is wishful thinking.