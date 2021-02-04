Sarah Paulson Promises That Ratched Season 2 Is Still Happening

Ratched, the Ryan Murphy-produced prequel to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, has built up a decent critical and audience response since premiering on Netflix last September. Indeed, the Sarah Paulson-starring series was just nominated for a number of Golden Globes this week and now, Paulson has confirmed that new episodes are planned, albeit with a delay.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she commented that, while a filming date has yet to be decided, “it’s going to happen.” Of course, it was highly unlikely that Netflix wouldn’t renew the show, given its popularity with viewers, and their productive overall relationship with Murphy. And Paulson being nominated for Best Actress at the Golden Globes also hasn’t hurt the program’s future chances.

For those not aware, Ratched follows Nurse Mildred Ratched before she made the move to the facility we see in Ken Kesey’s novel and Miloš Forman’s classic film. Set in 1947, we get to meet a younger Ratched working in a Californian hospital, wherein troubling experiments are being carried out on patients. Given that the character, memorably played by Louise Fletcher in the 1975 Cuckoo’s Nest, wasn’t particularly crying out for an origin story, it’s impressive how Ratched has justified its premise.

Outside of the part, Paulson has several high-profile projects on her plate, including a welcome return to the Murphy stable of actors for the tenth outing of American Horror Story, and American Crime Story: Impeachment. Of course, as well as his involvement in Ratched, Murphy has also enjoyed recent success working with Netflix on the likes of The Politician, Hollywood, and The Boys in the Band.

As someone who hasn’t seen it yet, I’m curious about whether the show justifies all the praise it’s so far received, including from Stephen King in one of his many streaming recommendations. What are your thoughts on Ratched, though, and is it worth a watch? As always, sound off in the comments section down below.