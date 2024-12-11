Sasha Farber reveals what his life looks like after ‘Dancing With the Stars’ ⏤ is Jenn Tran a part of it?

Sasha Farber has been a part of Dancing With the Stars since season 14 — getting promoted to a pro in season 17 — but have you ever wondered what he does during the off-season?
For those who are unfamiliar, Sasha is arguably one of the faces of the beloved competition series, serving as a key member of the cast ever since 2012. He was even married to a fellow Dancing With the Stars pro for a little while, with he and Emma Slater being the “it” couple from 2018 to 2023 — how wild is that?
Nevertheless, his most recent stint was on season 33 of the show, partnered with Bachelorette beauty Jenn Tran. Although the twosome was eliminated during “Halloween Nightmares Night,” their connection as a duo seems to have blossomed beyond the ballroom, seemingly spending every waking moment together based on some cheeky social media activity.
Needless to say, the Dancing With the Stars cast and crew ships the duo — they are a perfect pair!
Getting eliminated in the middle of the pack, Sasha — as well as his partner, Jenn — will not embark on the 2025 Dancing With the Stars live tour, leaving the longtime pro with quite some time on his hands. Well, that is until season 34 rolls around…
What does he do in his free time, though?
Recently, the Dancing With the Stars pro sat down with podcaster Joe Vulpis to talk about life after the show. Keep scrolling to see what he had to say on a recent episode of the Lightweights podcast.
“Now that the season’s over, what’s a typical day in your life?” Joe asked Sasha, causing the pro to ponder what his day-to-day activities actually consist of.
After admitting he loves both dogs and cooking, the Australian-American dancer added that his craft is always at the forefront of his mind. “I tend to do a lot of research and just dance. I have a lot of conventions coming up, so I kind of want to just get inspired on new things… I want to just keep going, so I think for me personally, it’s important to just keep moving,” he explained.
Continuing with a grin, Sasha shared, “I have my beautiful dogs to keep me active, and again, just dancing. I have this little office in my house with a big mirror, and I’m constantly trying to just move my body. And cooking — I love cooking. That’s like one of my favorite things, especially during the season.”
While dogs, cooking, and dancing are at the forefront of his mind, it looks like one other thing (or should we say one other person?) is occupying a great deal of his free time: Jenn.
Based on their respective Instagram pages, Sasha and Jenn have spent time together (after their untimely elimination, of course) by the beach, at movie premieres, at influencer events, and more. Most recently, the pair headed up north, attending the final few shows of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour together in Canada.
Given that Jenn is a HUGE Swiftie, we cannot help but blush thinking about this oh-so thoughtful gift from Sasha!
Nevertheless, will their relationship continue to progress? To find out for ourselves, we will be keeping up with both Sasha and Jenn on social media for any further updates.
Additionally — while neither Sasha nor Jenn will be a part of it — if you cannot get enough of Dancing With the Stars, snag some tickets to 2025 Dancing With the Stars live tour ASAP. The full list of tour dates is as follows:
- January 7 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater
- January 9 – Baltimore, MD – Lyric Baltimore
- January 10 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
- January 11 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
- January 12 – Morristown, NJ – Mayo Performing Arts Center (2 shows)
- January 14 – Portland, ME – Merrill Auditorium at City Hall
- January 15 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena
- January 16 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre
- January 18 – Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
- January 19 – Lancaster, PA – American Music Theatre (2 shows)
- January 21 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Buffalo Theatre
- January 22 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors
- January 23 – University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center
- January 24 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor
- January 25 – Bethlehem, PA – The Wind Creek Event Center (2 shows)
- January 26 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
- January 28 – New Brunswick, NJ – State Theatre New Jersey
- January 29 – Brookville, NY – Tilles Center for the Performing Arts
- January 30 – White Plains, NY – The Westchester County Center
- January 31 – Kitchener, ON – Centre in the Square
- February 1 – Rama, ON – Casino Rama Resort – Entertainment Centre
- February 2 – Verona, NY – Turning Stone Resort & Casino
- February 4 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
- February 5 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre
- February 6 – Detroit, MI – FOX Theatre
- February 7 – Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium
- February 8 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre
- February 11 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
- February 12 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre
- February 13 – Ames, IA – Stephens Auditorium
- February 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Northrop
- February 15 – Madison, WI – The Orpheum Theater
- February 16 – Grand Rapids, MI– DeVos Performance Hall
- February 18 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
- February 19 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
- February 20 – Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry House
- February 21 – Atlanta, GA – The Fox Theatre
- February 22 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
- February 23 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center
- February 25 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
- February 26 – Spartanburg, SC – Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
- February 27 – Jacksonville, FL – Moran Theater
- February 28 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
- March 1 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall
- March 2 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
- March 4 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center
- March 5 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center – Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
- March 6 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre
- March 7 – Biloxi, MS – Beau Rivage Theatre
- March 8 – Biloxi, MS – Beau Rivage Theatre
- March 9 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
- March 11 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre
- March 12 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall
- March 13 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre
- March 14 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Casino & Resort
- March 15 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena
- March 16 – Denver, CO – Buell Theatre
- March 18 – Boise, ID – Morrison Center For The Performing Arts
- March 19 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
- March 20 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts
- March 21 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
- March 22 – Redding, CA – Redding Civic Auditorium
- March 23 – Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
- March 25 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Center for the Performing Arts
- March 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater
- March 29 – Las Vegas, NV – The Smith Center for the Performing Arts
- March 30 – Temecula, CA – Pechanga Resort Casino (2 shows)
- April 2 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
- April 3 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre
- April 4 – Indio, CA – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
- April 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Dolby Theatre
Published: Dec 11, 2024 03:59 pm